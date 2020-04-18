Do you dream of playing with Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro ? Make a donation

“If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to work with the great Martin Scorsese, Robert de Niro and me, here’s your chance,” said Leonardo DiCaprio in a video released on Wednesday, April 15, on his account Instagram. The actor has participated in the challenge #AllInChallenge, launched on social networks by the platform of the same name by fund-raising, on Tuesday, 14 April. The concept ? Celebrities from the world of entertainment and sports offer a “unique experience” in the exchange of gifts for disadvantaged populations.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro, partners of filming in the movie Killers of the Flower Moon – adapted from a best-selling book, he brings to the stage the true story of a series of murders striking an indian tribe to Oklahoma in the 1920’s -, have thus offered a minor role in the film. The lucky winner will be drawn from among the donors to the campaign to charity. He will be able to spend the day and lunch with the actors and the director, but also attend the avant-première of the film, said Leonardo DiCaprio on his account Instagram.

Entries of Matthew McConaughey, Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres

And the two hollywood legends are not the only ones to have taken part in the #AllInChallenge. Among the initiatives proposed, a private concert of Justin Bieber – and this, home -, or even a meeting with Magic Johnson, former basketball star, with which a lucky few will be able to watch a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Challenged by Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres was offered a chance to co-host his talk show.



For his part, Matthew McConaughey, also appointed by the heroes of Titanic (1997), proposed that a lucky vienna to join him in his box particular to attend a football game in Texas. The organizers of the #AllInChallenge hope to eventually collect hundreds of millions of dollars to provide meals to the disadvantaged populations in this period of confinement.