Do you recognise these famous sportsmen (2nd series) ?

With the containment, many of the challenges are offered on the social networks. Among these, the “Throwbackchallenge” which is to post a photo of the self dating back to childhood. We applied for belgian athletes to immerse themselves in their family albums and send us a remembrance of them, children. A photo has been published daily on the Facebook RTBF Sport and our followers have given heart to joy-often with a lot of insight and help (or not) of an index. And did you recognized ?

Monday : Teddy Bear The week has restarted with a bang. A lot of serious proposals to try to identify our young children of the day : Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Ayrton Senna, Rafael Nadal, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Neuville, Philippe Candeloro, Enzo Scifo, Thomas Miller, Jacky Ickx, Alex Teklak. Others have been put on the road via our index : “Teddy” as Riner, of this index are also without doubt the names of Dirk Van Tichelt and David Douillet. Bravo to Yves Lekeu, Luke Habaru, Nicolas Herman, Buu Minh, Mathieu Durand, … who have recognized the judoka Toma Nikiforov.

















Toma Nikiforov – © RTBF







Tuesday : Lovers of Swing There still a lot of proposals. Some have believed to recognize in this beautiful jumpsuit : Luis Oliveira, Axel Witsel, Moussa Dembele, Vincent Kompany, Simon Tahamata, Michy Batsuahy, or Romelu Lukaku. Those who have mis-read the index have much proposed the golfer Tiger Woods. And it is true that our boy of the day has already the eye of the tiger. The index was referring to the kick Boxing, the Swing, a fist swung. And it is clear that our star of the day like this. Many of you have to recognize the boxer Ryad Merhy as, for example, Said Mihoub, Stéphane Salamone, Stefan Stefek Lomzik, Cedric Dessars, Cedric Myn, Laure Barthel, Pierre-Emmanuel Isbn, Pierre Vanderschrieck, Emil Bitt, Morgan Blaise.

















Ryad Merhy – © RTBF







Wednesday : Better guile than force This child’s face has not changed much and it is a sport which is very popular among us. So, you have been very likely to recognize it. Some, however, are lured by offering : Raymond Goethals, Philippe Gilbert, Thierry Cabrera, Olivier Giroud, Lionel Cox, Jan Ceulemans, or Olivier Rochus. The index was a… Maxime. And it described the profile of this sport as have guessed : Jean-François Bellière Cedric Myn, Lio Nel, Laurent Detienne, Michel Bihain, Lionel Defoy, Nicolas Collard, Laurent Dujardin, Nicolas Bny, Como Venica, Pat Lem, Carl Ligot, Tcho Pierard. A certain Julien Monfort went a step ahead to identify the cyclist Maxime Montfort.

















Maxime Monfort – © RTBF







Thursday : And Bam ! Less easy this Thursday. However, the proposals go in the right direction : Elodie Ouedraogo, Anne Zagre, Nafi Thiam. All of the athletes. And the index in all of this ? He was referring to Carole Bam, the coach of the athlete… Cynthia Bolingo. A lot of good answers as on the side of Natacha Beerlandt, Greg Depauw, Anne Vleugels, Timothy Pereire Portela or Carl Ligot. And this despite a photo difficult to date and with few references. But it is clear that the angelic face of Cynthia is perfectly familiar.

















Cynthia Bolingo – © RTBF







Friday : It invites the Michelin guide A carton almost full of good proposals. Congratulations to Xavier Lynch, Serginhio, Chantal Of hainaut, Marc Grobet, José Clotuche, Roman Sevrin, François Casterman, or Carl Ligot (really, a the end of a bloodhound). The index was twofold : He invites himself (Saint-Vith, where it comes from) and Guide (tire) Michelin to find the driver Thierry Neuville. Some of the proposals to be humorous have caught our attention like that of Pierre Mayor, which suggests Louis The Flea market in reference to the objects be unpacked by Thierry on the photo that he sent us.

















Thierry Neuville – © RTBF







Saturday : 120 Galaxies To close the week, a funny index. But on the photo is also a Hockey stick. It is without doubt that which you put on the track. Although some have proposed : Robert Van de Walle, Jan Ceulemans, or Raymond Ceulemans. A proposal compelling: a user suggests the name of Marc Caudron. And in fact, the president of the Hockey federation is on the original photo (to the right, to the left it is about Michel Van Oost), but is hidden in order to focus the eye on the goalkeeper of the national team of hockey : Vincent Vanasch as identified by Thibaut Spitaels, or Catherine Gheyssen-Pirlot. The index was mainly there to scramble the cards : 120 (verlan of Twenty-one Hundred) and the Galaxies (for the White Star or it all started for him).

















Vincent Vanasch – © RTBF







We leave, as of Monday, with new little faces of children on the Facebook of the RTBF Sport. And this week, it will identify the faces of sports journalists of the RTBF. Good fun !