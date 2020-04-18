Do you remember when Marvel used a CGI Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man 3, and nobody noticed?

The wonders of digital effects never cease to amaze us. With so much of their time locked in the house due to the confinement, many of us organize marathons of our favorite movies, including those of the Universe cinematic Marvelsomething that we had intended to do to prepare for Black Widow, but… the entire phase 4 has been delayed.

One of those films is Iron Man 3, directed by Shane Black unleashed, which showed an entire wardrobe of Tony Stark. Specifically, Robert Downey Jr, we speak to you today following a tweet viral that he believes to have discovered how the actor’s face appeared digitally during the whole of a scene from the film. The actor, as reported by our colleagues from IGN, injured his ankle during the filming and his time of output estimated was 6 weeks, which has affected the filming schedule tightened.

The study has chosen to shorten the time by using a fake RDJ. “We were able to reconstruct RDJ as Tony Star on the shoot, with the help of a double of the body and catches facial in the suite,” said Chris Townsend, supervisor of visual effects for Iron Man 3.

With the help of Weta DigitalThe production was able to insert Downey Jr. in the key sequence of the film. For example, this whole beach scene at the end? This was all filmed with a double body. After the production, Weta and the production team took these raw images and merged digitally the face of RDJ in the body in a process quite similar to the “strip” of Captain America Chris Evans: The First Avenger.

The source