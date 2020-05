Doctor Strange 2 : a first synopsis has been unveiled by Marvel

Expected in 2021, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” sharing a first very short synopsis. What reveal the main element of the plot to come, without giving too much away. Benedict Cumberbatch will return in the skin of the character

Despite the departure of Scott Derrickson, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness continues its production. Waited for the 5 may 2021, the film will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Dr. Strange. Benedict Wong will always Wong, and Rachel McAdams should get back in the skin of nurse Christine Palmer, without being confirmed in the casting for the moment. While waiting for the beginning of the shoot, which is expected to begin this year, Marvel Studios shares the first synopsis, official Doctor Strange 2.

A logical

“After the events of Avengers : Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the stone of time. But an old friend became enemy seeks to destroy all the wizards on Earth, diverting the plans of Strange for it to cause untold harm. “

That tells us a short synopsis ? Already, the movie will be fine after Avengers : Endgame. Then, as Dr. Strange is still interested in the stone of timethat he was then tasked to protect. However, the Sorcerer Supreme is no longer the owner, since Captain America has reported the gem in its time line. His research could be an integral part of the plot. Finally, this summary announces the return of baron Mordo, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor in the first film. Doctor Strange concluded on this character, in search of more power. However, it is not yet a mention of the actor in the distribution.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will also the return of Elizabeth Olsen in the skin of The Red Witch. The powerful mutant will work with, or against, the Sorcerer Supreme. A meeting of magicians that promises to be explosive. It is rumored also that the powerful Nightmare could be the leading antagonist of the film. What greatly appeal to fans of comics.

But for the time being the production is actively looking for a replacement for Scott Derrickson. The studio had promised that the result would have biases horrific, where the presence of the director of Sinister. Unfortunately, because of various artistic, the latter has abandoned the ship. This may suggest that Marvel does not want a film too horrific…