Doctor Strange 2 : Chiwetel Ejiofor confirms his return

Interviewed by Screen Rant about his role in ” The Old Guard “, the adaptation of the comic by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, Chiwetel Ejiofor announces a new one that will be of interest to the fans of” Doctor Strange “.

In fact, the actor has confirmed that he will take the role of Baron Mordo in” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “. It is the magician who will serve as the main adversary to the title character. The comedian says : “What I can say is that we hope to start very soon. So, you know, as soon as possible. We are all very excited to go ahead and continue. I can’t wait. “

Mordo has been seen on the screen for the last time on the scenes post-generics in the first part of “Doctor Strange,” which pays a visit to Jonathan Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt), who has started to use his magic power to cure his paralysis and live a normal life. Mordo still flies his energy, leaving Pangborn in a state of paraplegia once more, and said that the problem with the world is that is full of many of the witches, the preparation for your future as a villain.

Benedict Cumberbatch will resume the role of Stephen Strange in ” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “, the same that Elizabeth Olsenthe interpreter of The Witch Red / Wanda Maximoff whose series is currently in preparation and is intended for Disney + has a link with the following. In addition, Kevin Present has confirmed that the series Loki Marvel will also be linked to ‘ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “. The shoot was planned for may, but in the context of global health, even pre-production has been pushed back to June and will be at a distance.

Recently, Michael Waldron, the main writer of ” Loki “, has been signed to write the script for the new movie of “Doctor Strange” based on a draft version of Jade Bartlett. She has also participated in discussions with Sam Raimi to make the film.

” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “to be premiered at cinemas on November 5, 2021.