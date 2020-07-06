Doctor Strange 2 : Mordo is not a villain with many facets

In the first film, Mordo is presented as a future villain of the UCM, but could actually serve as an ally in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) could be back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as an ally instead of a villain. The next sequel of the Marvel, which was postponed from may 2021 to march 2022, should be involved in the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to the Witch in Scarlet (Elizabeth Olsen) on an adventure that is going to expand greatly on the concept, already established in the multiverse of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There is still no official word on the person to whom the Doctor Strange will be confronted with during their second appearance in the single, but one possibility is that Mordo for the Doctor Strange. In Marvel Comics, Baron Mordo is a sorcerer, a rival of Stephen Strange, and without doubt, his greatest adversary. Baron Mordo has always been jealous of the power of Strangers and the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Armed with his black magic, the Baron Mordo has made great efforts to defeat Strange, and to achieve this goal, even allied himself with villains such as Dormammu.

Marvel has unveiled the Mordo the MCU in Doctor Strange, but is used as a sorcerer who has worked with the Stranger, instead of against him. After the way things have gone for Mordo to the end of the movie, when he returns to the MCU, is expected to follow in the footsteps of his counterpart in the comic book, and prepare a plan to take down Strange. Chiwetel Ejiofor has recently confirmed that he would resume his role in Doctor Strange 2, but of course, there are no details about how it would integrate into the story. Here’s why Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of madness can defy expectations by not using Mordo as a villain.

Dr. Strange gets Mordo as a future villain

In Doctor Strange, Mordo has served as a guide to the Strange at the time when he was starting to be interested in magic. In fact, it is Mordo who has helped to convince the Former (Tilda Swinton) to accept Strange as a pupil, and Mordo has also helped in the training of Strangers. Most of the time, Mordo was presented as a faithful subordinate of the Previous one that used his magic to help save the sanctuaries in the battle against Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) and his followers.

The loyalty of Mordo toward the Old has been put to the test when Strange was accused of drawing his power in the Dimension of the Dark Force of Dormammu. Mordo has defended vehemently the Former against the criticism of Strange, but after the death of the Previous one, it has been revealed that Mordo was deeply affected by what he had learned about him. Mordo came to realize that he had placed his trust in the wrong person. We were always taught Mordo the power of the kingdom of Dormammu was bad, and that the use of this type of magic can harm a person. The belief that the former had violated his own teachings, Mordo began to reconsider everything that he thought was a time in magic, and was even more disappointed after the Stranger had to use the powers of the time manipulation of the Eye of Agamotto to negotiate a deal with Dormammu. For Mordo, this decision was the straw that broke the camel’s back, he turned back to his friends and not the income.

The following story of Mordo has been taquinée in a post-credits scene that shows him talking with Jonathan Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt), the same sorcerer who has used magic to recover his ability to walk. In this scene, Mordo explains his new vision of the world of magic. Now, Mordo believes that magic is used to violate the laws of nature, and for this reason, Mordo kills likely Pangborn. This dark twist clearly shows that Marvel was looking to transform Mordo in the villain of the comics.

Doctor Strange 2 Mordo Teaser: the first movie

When Dr. Strange 2 to be released in theatres, it’s going to be more than five years that dr. Strange has not done his Mordo teasing. Given that so much time has passed, you have to wonder if Marvel is still interested in continuing this arc for Mordo. Thanks to the functions instrumental played in the history of Avengers : Infinity War and Avengers : Endgame, Strange has become a key element in the future of the MCU. In addition, Marvel is constantly expanding the scope of the MCU by means of the addition of new characters, places and concepts.

In the place of Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the overall picture, the only name of the film suggests that this is an important episode in the phase 4. A story that introduces new lines of time and dimensions suggests that the scale of the result will be much greater than that of its predecessor, which probably makes Doctor Strange 2 Marvel in the cinema, the most important part of Phase 4. All things considered, Marvel may have changed their plans for the next villain Strange. Doctor Strange 2 might be too big for