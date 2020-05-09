Doctor Strange 2 : release date, storyline… everything that we know about the following

In 2016, fans of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) could discover the adventures in solo Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange, a former neurosurgeon, became master of the mystical arts, and who possesses amazing powers. The character played by Benedict Cumberbatch then appeared in several films of the franchise including Thor : Ragnarok, Avengers : Infinity War and Avengers : Endgame. If it will still be a need to wait to discover the second part devoted to the heroes, Doctor Strange 2 goes well go to the cinema.

The release date

Then, when he will be able to find the super-heroes in dark rooms ? The release date has already been unveiled and the patient : it is the May 7, 2021 that will come out Doctor Strange 2 the cinema in the United States. The release date in france has not been disclosed but it is expected to take place around this date.

The title

We also know about the official title of the film. It is during the Comic Con 2019 that Marvel has announced that Doctor Strange 2 will be titled Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. A title that suggests that it could deal with parallel universes.

The plot

What is going to talk about this new film ? For the moment, we know few details, but during the Comic Con, Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) and Scott Derrickson (the director of the film) have announced that Doctor Strange 2 should a film be horrific. Side plot, we also know that the film would follow the events of the series WandaVision, dedicated to the Red Witch and Vision, and which will be available in the spring of 2021 on Disney+. A few days ago, Elizabeth Olsen was given that the film’s script was being written.

The cast

Benedict Cumberbatch will resume of course his role and, as you could understand, Elizabeth Olsen will also be in the casting of the film where she will play again Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. One imagines that Benedict Wong is also expected to return but this has not yet been officially confirmed.