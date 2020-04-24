Doctor Strange 2 : Sam Raimi confirmed at the helm of the film

Fans of the director of the first trilogy of Spider-Man on the big screen, rejoice. Sam Raimi will be well to the commands of the following Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The second part of the adventures of Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessstarts to take shape. A great step has been taken regarding the choice of the director to the head of the project, which should be part of the phase IV of the Marvel movies at the cinema once the quarantine world lifted.

The disappointment of the departure in January 2020 the first filmmaker affiliated with the feature film, Scott Derrickson (Sinister), to dispute the artistic with the studio, had destroyed all hope of the fans to have a sequel to be conducted by the director of the first opusreleased in 2016. However, another name had been circulating since little. One of the excellent Sam Raimi, to whom we owe the franchise Evil Dead and the trilogy Spider-Man of the years 2000. It turns out that the rumors were well-founded, since the person concerned has confirmed to the micro Comingsoon.netduring a conference call with the media, his participation in the film.

A coherent proposal to the american filmmaker whose foray into the world of superheroes continues to be touted. The latter took the opportunity to entrust their relation to the character, Doctor Stephen Strange (played on screen by Benedict Cumberbatch), a neurosurgeon who after an accident develops skills metaphysical, which enable it to, among other things, to handle different dimensions :” I liked Dr. Strange when I was a child, but […] it was probably in the fifth rank for me among the great comic characters “says Raimi, citing first Spider-Man and Batman among his favorite heroes.

The director remembers, then, amused, of the reference to Doctor Strange placed in his film Spider-Man 2 – released in 2004 -at a stage where it is a matter of choosing a name for the Dr. Octopus. Among the proposals is in fact the name of the Doctor. A blink of an eye premonition :” When we had that moment in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that we would one day be a film Doctor Strange, so it was really funny to me is that, by chance this is a replica is in the film. “, remembers there.

If few details are known about the scenario, the Doctor should return to his research around the stone of the time, one of the artifacts coveted by Thanos in Avengers : Infinity War and Avengers : Endgame. Elizabeth Olsen, aka Scarlett Witch in the MCU, has also been announced in the casting, confirming the presence of the heroine of the Avengers in history. This last as the Doctor appear in the trailer series Disney+ WandaVisionone of the programs expected to the platform expanding the universe of Marvel movies on the small screen.

The film’s release has been postponed – as the other opus of the phase IV Marvel – in the wake of the containment measures taken at the beginning of march in the world, in the face of the pandemic Covid-19. It should arrive on the screens French during November 2021.