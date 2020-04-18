Doctor Strange 2 : The movie could welcome several wicked ?

Due on 5 November 2021, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will introduce the viewer to the various alternate realities. If you had unveiled the most probable but also the most amazing of the MCU, others may be terrifying. In order to realize the first horror film of the MCU, Kevin Feige had teasé this promise during the Comic Con of San Diego in 2019, however, qualified his remarks later in the year. If Sam Raimi, the expert in the genre of horror but also a connoisseur of comics will meet his producer, but also the spectators, several characters are expected in this sequel.

Benedict Cumberbatch in the shoes of Doctor Strange

If Benedict Cumberbatch rempilera, the actor is expected to share the screen with Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlet Witch, while the film would have to introduce another Sorcerer Supreme Brother Voodoo. If the presence of the latter has still not been confirmed, that of Nightmare, the potential antagonist of the film has not had the right to a confirmation of the studios. Yet, this super-villain is one of the main enemies of Doctor Strange in the comics, Marvel. Ruler of the Dimension of Dreams and a Member of the Lords of Fear, the presence of the latter does not bode well for our super hero. Elusive, Nightmare could in any way be an opponent of size, that can force it to Stephen Strange to travel through different alternate realities.

Nightmare in the comics Marvel.

This would then bring Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff to cross the path of several other antagonists. If nothing has been announced, why couldn’t they switch in a world dominated by a Thanos out victorious in the battle ofAvengers : Endgame ? Opening a field of infinite possibilities, the Multiverse could, in fact, make it reappear each antagonist cross-previously in the Marvel universe, but also new enemies. For example, some rumors pointed to the presence of Dracula, while others suggested that even Doctor Strange could become his own opponent in the movies. It will be interesting to see the Witch switch in the opposing camp, in one of the realities, a last speculation, and this time more than likely suggests that Mordo could become the big bad of the film.

Mordo in Doctor Strange (2016).

Portrayed by Chiwetel Ejiofor it felt like the first movie a tendency for this character to not want to open the spiritual world to a certain elite and not the people who revealed the least of their abilities. In addition, the scene post-credits Doctor Strange gave to see the failover of the Sorcerer, then decided to eliminate his fellow. If most of the characters mentioned can be antagonists side, Mordo and Nightmare could become worthy opponents. Will be joining-they for so many ? For the moment there is nothing to indicate such a possibility. In any case, one thing is certain : their presence, if they come to be confirmed, may make it difficult for Doctor Strange !