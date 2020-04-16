Doctor Strange 2: the return superhéroïque of Sam Raimi



He has agreed to carry out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

To the party more often than not turn from the beginning of the Twenty-first century (five of the twelve champions of the box office of all time belong to their team), the fans of Marvel through the period of confinement with a sense of emptiness quite unusual. Since the month of last July and the very successful Spider-Man : Far From Homethey are waiting with impatience to discover the latex outfits of Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. However, the adventures of the black Widow have been moved from April 29 to November 6, creating the longest delay between two “Marveleries” for ten years, without beating the “record” between The Incredible Hulk (25 June 2008) and Iron Man 2 (28 April 2010).

A new one should, however, rejoice. Sam Raimi, director of the three Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire, will make its grand return in the universe superhéroïque. In fact, he has agreed to take over the reins of the new adventures of doctor Stephen Strange.

Still planned for this summer (but with the coronavirus, it is far from a certainty), the shooting will meet again, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with a surprise guest, Elizabeth Olsen, in his role of Wanda Maximoff, aka The red Witch of the Avengers.

The scenario has not been unveiled, but rumor has it ad other guests superhéroïques.

Before discovering this, here is the schedule of upcoming releases Marvel :

Black Widow (6/11/2020)

Eternals (12/02/2021)

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (7/5/2021)

Spider-Man : Homecoming 3 (16/7/2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (5/11/2021)

Thor : Love and Thunder (18/2/2022)

Black Panther 2 (6/5/2022)

Captain Marvel 2 (8/7/2022).