‘Doctor Strange’ has lost Jessica Chastain when she refused to join the MCU in the most cool

Marvel missed a great opportunity to involve Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain in Doctor Strange. A writer of the project has revealed that Marvel wanted to launch Chastain to play the romantic interest of Cumberbatch for the film. But instead of joining the film world Marvel, Chastain has rejected the offer of the most “cool” as possible.

Chastain wants to be a super-hero

The desire for Chastain to become a super-hero became a reality when she landed the role of Vuk in Dark Phoenix. The creature that changes shape was a villain in the movie who manipulated Jean Gray in Sophie Turner.

Unfortunately, the film was a bomb major for Fox, making only

$ 250 million of ticket sales in the world against a budget of $ 200 million. Doctor

Strange, on the other hand, had a budget of approximately $ 200 million and has pulled

down 677 million at the box office.

The film was also released at the same time as Disney

bought Fox, an agreement that has given Marvel the rights to X-Men. The studio will probably be

reboot the whole franchise, especially considering his host dull over the course of the

years.

We don’t know if Chastain will resume its role of Vuk now that X-Men is under the aegis of Marvel. But there was a time when he was offered a place in the MCU and was refused.

Chastain rejects the “Doctor Strange” Marvel

Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill has recently unveiled

The rejection of Chastain on her podcast entitled Junkfood Cinema. According to

Independent

Wire, Cargill has revealed that Marvel wanted to interpret Chastain as

Christine Palmer, but the actress had no interest to join the MCU unless it

was as a super-hero.

“She said:” Hey, look, this project looks awesome, and I’d love to do it. But I’m not going to get a chance to be in a Marvel movie and become a character in Marvel, and I’ve trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape, ” explained Cargill. “This was the rejection of the coolest of all time …”

Dr. Strange has been a great success for Marvel in 2016. The

the film’s success has opened the door to the upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in

the multiverse madness.

After the dismissal of Chastain, Rachel McAdams got the role, though

we still don’t know if she will resume the role in the sequel.

The multiverse madness was originally scheduled to open in theaters in the spring of 2021. The studio has now pushed back the release date in the month of November of the same year. The director Sam Raimi will replace Scott Derrickson at the helm.

“Doctor Strange 2” delayed

Due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus in the course, Marvel has recently

has announced its intention to delay all the projects of phase 4. This includes the doctor

Strange 2, although Derrickson think that the delays will prove to be a good

thing.

Speaking on Twitter, Derrickson revealed that the doctor Strange

has suffered a delay of five months due to the filming schedule in charge of Cumberbatch. the

the extra time has allowed Derrickson and his team to flush out the scenario and figure

the visual effects.

“Pushing all these big release dates of the posts to increase their overall quality – more time for the development of scripts and design production. Blade Runner looks so amazing because Ridley Scott and his team have taken a year for the 80-81 players and strikes to the WGA to improve the visuals, ” added Derrickson.

Marvel was initially intended to launch phase 4 with the release of Black Widow in may. This film has been pushed back to the month of November, while The Eternals will now be in theaters in February 2021.

The fans were quite disappointed by the delays, but if Derrickson is

to the right, the reports will result in a better final product.

All that we know about the “multiverse madness”

With Doctor Strange 2 should not go out in the front rooms

2021, the shooting will probably start in the fall. Unfortunately,

Marvel has been very secretive about the project, although fans have

speculation on what villain might appear in the film.

Several villains have been thrown into the discussion, including

Nightmare and Mephisto. But some fans believe that Karl Mordo will, in fact,

the main antagonist. We already know that Chiwetel Ejiofor will resume

his role of Mordo, therefore, it is not so great a leap to think that he will be the

villain.

We also know that the events of WandaVision and Loki will have an impact on the multiverse madness. These two emissions are expected to be released before Doctor Strange 2, the fans will have to wait and see how things are going.

Marvel has not commented on the reports surrounding Doctor

Strange in the multiverse madness.