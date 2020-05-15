Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been delayed to November 2021

Disney has pushed back again the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Initially expected in may 2021, the launch of the film has been previously deferred to November 5, 2021, and then, it is now postponed to march 25, 2022.

The film, which will be directed by Sam Raimi, will see the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch, the interpreter of the Sorcerer Supreme. He will share the poster of the film with Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor who are also going to re-enlist. In addition, Elizabeth Olsen has also been asked to take over the role of the Red Witch.

Disney has also been taken to change the release date of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the film by Taika Waititi, but unlike other films, the sequel of “Thor” has been advanced one week. If the fans were waiting for him on the 18th of February 2022, they will learn about the February 11, 2022. Currently on tour promoting his new movie “Extract”, Chris Hemsworth, the face of the current heroes on the big screen, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the new “Thor” is :” one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. This is Taika at its most extreme and at its best. If the version that I read is that we’re going to play, it’s going to be pretty crazy. “

Because of those changes of dates, Disney has had to remove a movie from its calendar. In fact, a film in live-action, whose title has not been released yet – was scheduled for the 25 march 2022, but is no longer in the program. Another of 20th Century Fox, which has no title, expected on April 8, 2022, has also been abandoned. The month of April is now booked in to a film in live-action Disney and the release of the film event, which has no title, has been fixed at July 9, 2021.