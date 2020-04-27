Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness : the director cult Sam Raimi at the controls

The rumors were right : the director of worship Sam Raimi, to which we must Evil Dead and the first trilogy Spider-Manwill be well to the commands of the second part of the adventures of Doctor Strange. Title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthis next chapter of the MCU will align always a nice casting, with Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Dr. Strange, Elizabeth Olsen in Red Witch, Benedict Wong… in Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Baron Mordo. Disney/Marvel has the sad reputation of censor control over-the content of his films, fingers crossed for the great Raimi can actually have a real artistic freedom. The question arises especially as the films of the MCU will all end up on the Disney service+, and that all of the contents of the platform SVoD should be able to be seen by children 5 years of age (exit PG13).