Does Jonathan Rodriguez and Santiago Gimenez appeared in The Rose of Guadalupe?

What changed the performance? This afternoon it became viral a picture that had to Santiago Gimenez and Jonathan Rodriguez as protagonists. The photo in question belongs to the series The Rose of Guadalupe, and shows two of his actors in a scene that have a great physical resemblance to the duo of the Machine.

The picture became viral immediately and everyone started to comment on the topic in the social networking, speculating on a change of job of the players to the world dramatic. La Rosa de Guadalupe is a series of Televisa, which consists of 11 seasons and whose first episode was broadcast on 5 February 2008.

‘Head’ Rodriguez was in the news recently for having donated 2000 thousand expense in Florida, Uruguay, for all low-income people and that have been affected by the pandemic coronavirus.

Santi Giménez, for his part, has moved the focus of negative comments by the fans of Cruz Azul after losing their second match in a row in the chosen MX and certify the bad situation of the team in the tournament virtual.