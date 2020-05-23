Credits photo : Apple Music

A week away from the release of his new album “Chromatica”, Lady Gaga sounds the hour of confessions. In an exclusive interview granted Apple Music for the release of the single “Rain On Me”, her duet event with Ariana Grande, the star american lve the veil on the tat motionnel complex in which it found itself during the creation of this record cathartic. What is pass between me and this album, is that unconsciously I felt the joy, while consciously I felt a huge depression because I felt like I was an object and not as a human dcrypte the singer, the heart open in the face of the presenter Zane Lowe.

“I have developed a fear of the public”

Write “Stupid Love” and 15 other songs that will be contained in this sixth installment that she conoit as a beautiful abstraction [sa] perception of the world with some of his closest friends in life as Elton Johnhelp Lady Gaga to overcome the pressure of the celebrity clientele, intense source of anxit : I have developed a fear of the public, but not people. I love the people. This album revolves around a, what do I do to reconnect to people ? And how do I do to connect with them and say, “I am here, I am a person, I’m an artist, but I’m not a celebrity” ? No matter what is the celebrity, I would like to radiquer its existence .

The effect thrapeutique of “Chromatica” has mrs. felt on his sant. I smoked like a chimney during the recording of the album, and when that was finished, I arrt. It was the most bizarre and the most beautiful that could happen, that the music I was really gurie rvle the singer. By telling his own reconqute the happiness, Lady Gaga made the vow to touch the heart of his admirers : I hte to dance with my audience on this music… But in the meantime, I hope people will add to this album and not only that they will accompany me in my personal journey, but also that they will live their own journey and that they will dance for librer their own pain . As much in the intention as to his statement of love for the music e Lady Gaga provides some parallles between “Chromatica”, and her third album “ARTPOP”, which had drout the general public, its release in 2013 : I think that the culture is more prte today than it was before. ARTPOP was really rebellious, ( … ), And to be honnte, I’m going through a phase, that I assume. I assume everything that I’ve done. When I am an old woman on her death bed, I will know that my heritage will be authentic because I’ve always done the things that I thought were sincres .

“I got assaulted by a music producer”

A few days of the project’s output into the trays, the acting as an interpreter of “Shallow” says more about some of his new compositions such as “911”. It’s about a anti-psychotic that I take. This is because I can’t always inspect the things that my brain does, and I am obliged to follow a treatment to prevent this process explains the artist, before dlivrer a few words : Keep my dolls inside diamond boxes, save it till I know I’m going to drop this front I’ve built around me, oasis, paradise is in my hands. Holding on so tight to this status, it’s not real, but I’ll try to grab it. Keep myself in beautiful places, paradise is in my hands . Song significant in the album, a “Free Woman” is inspired from the rape suffered by Lady Gaga during her youth. It is important for me that this title is called “Free Woman” because I got sexually assaulted by a music producer. This text condenses all my feelings about life, the world, on the industry, the compromise that I have to do to achieve l o I .

Lady Gaga is said, obviously eager to discover the single infraction of the public “Sine From Above”, her duet with Elton John. This is my mentor for a long time now. I have always encourages me dpasser, take care of my artistic talent and take care of me. And I owe him a lot for a. It is really, really unique and special she says. A few more days of patience !