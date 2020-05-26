Doja Cat accused of racism towards Beyoncé : she explains and apologizes

If the rapper of the u.s. is currently talking about it, this is not for the box that she made with her hit “Say So”. Doja Cat, accused of racism, particularly against Beyoncé, responds and does his mea culpa on may 25.

Old videos of chat rooms, sites virtual dating have emerged in the last week. In the latter, the métis Doja Cat would racist. But this is not all, as she has titled one of his hit songs, released in 2015, “Dindu nuffin,” which is pejorative towards black people. Even more recently, in a video posted by the rapper on his account TikTok, she says “Beyonkey”. Internet users believe that it is a contraction between Beyoncé and monkey, which means monkey in French.

In the Face of these accusations, the young singer explained on her account Instagram : “I’ve been in chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I would not have had to go on some of these sites, but I’ve personally never taken part in a conversation a racist […] And for the old song that has resurfaced again, this was in no way connected to anything other than my personal experience. This title has been written in response to those who used this term to hurt me. I’ve tried to reverse his meaning, but I acknowledge that it was a bad decision to use it.”

Doja Cat, who has suffered a bashing on Twitter with the hashtag #dojacatisoverparty, has also apologised to all those whom she would have offended : “I’m a black woman, half my family is black and comes from South Africa and I am very proud of where I am […] I love you and I apologize that you have made sad, or to have you hurt.” Remains to be seen whether these explanations and excuses have convinced users…