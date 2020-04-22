Doja Cat clarifies what happened between her and the fans of Nicki Minaj

It is public knowledge that Barbz of Nicki Minaj can be vicious if they feel that someone is attacking their queen. Yet, Doja Cat has had the unpleasant experience to witness first-hand when the stans of Minaj began to drag.

During an interview with Zane Lowe, Apple’s Music via FaceTime, Doja explains how a simple poor communication has been distorted by the Barbz to give the impression that she hates the fan base of Nicki. Doja has said that the fuse had been lit when she jumped to defend a man ridiculed by Nicki Minaj stans on the fan art

“He saw this art that someone drew of me, Nicki and Meg, in that order. So Nicki was in the middle and it was a cover of Rolling Stone, but Nicki was in the middle, and rightly so. Meg was right and I was left and this guy has commented: “I would like to see Doja in the middle,” she said. “And then someone made a comment, ‘My God, men. Men these days, they are so messy. They just want problems all the time.’ And I saw this comment and I said to myself: “God, you have to do like the gender of someone in the stuff and it is what gives you look stupid. “”

From there, the man and the Barbz have continued to bicker about the photo with the man reiterating that he has nothing against Minaj, he just wanted to see Doja Cat in the middle. This has prompted Doja to get back into the conversation, urging the man to stop responding to fans.

“Then I come in and I say:” Dude, stop responding to these people. They are the scum. They are so horrible. Stops to speak to them. They have nothing good to say to you nor to anyone else ” “, Doja has continued. It has twisted people assuming that Doja Cat hate the Barbz, which means that she must not love Nicki Minaj. This has placed it in the line of sight of Barbz.

“They are beginning to turn heads in speaking of each person who loves Nicki Minaj so that she doesn’t even know that I am the biggest fan of Nicki Minaj,” said Doja Cat. “Then they are stupid. They don’t know me not even. So they say things they have no idea what they are talking about. ”

Watch the entire interview with Doja Cat below, where she also talks about Lil Uzi Vert, obsessed with Gwen Stefani, playing Minecraft during his time in quarantine, and more.