Doja Cat, Megan Thee Sire, Benee… These songs compelling TikTok – Actu Benee

Wejdene with “Anissa”

An immediate success for Wejdene. In a couple of months, the artist of the’essonne has seen his title “Anissa” to become viral on the web. And for a good reason, his work has been taken thousands of times in TikTok. With the challenges and the dances made the young woman a brand, especially through the words of its title.

“So you have betrayed me. Have believed that I would not capture, and you’ve changed the perfume, of number, as if by keufs that you was looking for. Apparently you don’t like it, this is another one that you like, you talk with Anissa, but I have been called Wejdene”. But especially these words: “You take his undies dirty. And out of my sight.”