Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion mark the history !

It is true that the middle of the hip-hop remains predominantly a man’s arena. However, in the United States, as in other countries such as England, some women have risen to the top. Whether it’s artists from previous generations, like Missy Elliott or Lil’ Kim or current such as Nicki Minaj, 070 Shake or Cardi B : women make their voices heard. However, since a few days, we are witnessing a historic event for women artists, and particularly artists, black with 2 collaborations.

Release of 2 remixes surprises

Like every week, many are expecting the results of the ranking Billboard Hot 100 which reveals the 100 most popular songs in the United States. The first week of may has been full of outings, with, among others, the mixtape Drake, but also the output surprise of 2 remixes. Two remixes of 2 sounds strongly distributed via the app TikTok, to know the sound of Megan Thee Stallion Savage and Say so of Doja Cat. Megan and Doja then had the opportunity to be able to respectively invite two great artists on their song since the remix of Savage is a featuring with Beyonce and Say so with Nicki Minaj. The featuring between Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce was released on 29 April and the one in Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj, the next day. If this situation has hinted rumors of competition between the 2 pairs, these were quickly shortened.

4 women that mark the history

The revelation of the ranking Billboard Hot 100 marks a historic step in the music industry. The rivalry of the unit there is only a step and this is what we have shown these 4 artists. In fact, for the first time in history that 4 black women are at the head of this ranking. If the discovery of the top chart has been a pleasant surprise for the audience, it was also for the main concerned. Megan and Nicki are both expressed through their networks, rejoicing to be witnesses and protagonists of this historical moment. Other artists, in the image of the singer R&B Kehlani or even rapper Wiz Khalifa, have also reacted to this ranking. These 2 guest appearances then represent a strong symbol for the artists, in black, but even more so for the female rappers.

A positive dynamic for the women in hip-hop

Yes hip-hop is a musical domain where men reign supreme, but the women also have their place. However, lately, the relationship between female rappers seemed to deteriorate. Just look at the strong animosity between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to realize that the friendship between women in rap does not seem to exist. To believe that there is only one and unique place in the industry of rap/Hip-Hop in women. For a long time, the only collaborations female between female rappers were mainly with pop singers. The Complex magazine stresses, moreover, that the position n°1 of Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj had not arrived from the piece Fancy Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX in 2014. Only 4 collaborations women have risen to in the 1st position of this ranking. The only duo of singers R&B dates back to the 80’s with Brandy and Monica. However, with these 2 collaborations, the dynamic may take a new turn. It is now conceivable to see more women succeed in the middle. This is all the more enjoyable when it is a team work and mutual help among women.

The remixes Savage and Say So are, therefore, both sound sweet for any younger generation, but also préconisants of a female emancipation. It is also a symbol between the artists that are already installed and confirmed lending their support to a new wave of young singers.