DOJA CAT & NICKI MINAJ SHARE A ALTERNATIVE VERSION OF THE REMIX OF “SAY SO”

According to the latest forecasts,” Say So “ of Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj is in competition with “Savage” Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce for the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

While the fight continues, and moves closer, Doja Cat, and Nicki have shared an alternate version of the remix of Say So today. This version has actually been released on Spotify earlier today, and Nicki (as well as Doja) have pointed out that this was not the right one and that it will soon be changed in all the territories. This is what happened, but to the surprise of fans, the ladies have now also proposed that the ‘original’ version for our listening pleasure.

THE * OFFICIAL* “SAY SO” REMIX IS COMING OUT TONIGHT! THERE MIGHT BE AN ISSUE WITH AN OLDER VERSION COMING OUT IN CERTAIN TERRITORIES. HANG TIGHT 🐶💕 — SAY SO FEAT. NICKI MINAJ-OUT NOW! (@DojaCat) April 30, 2020

On this alternative version of Say SO remix unlike the previous one, there is no change of pace during the verse of Nicki – her rap for the first verse is also different. It is an interesting strategy that they have decided to support the two versions at the same time. Check out the video below. Which do you prefer ?