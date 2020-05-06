Doja Cat says that she has “manifested” his remix of “Say So” with Nicki Minaj

Doja Cat turns her dreams into reality.

Friday, she filed for the remix on her single hit “Say So” with one of its artists, favourite, Nicki Minaj. Now, the hitmaker of L. A., which explains how the collaboration as expected has seen the light of day.

In speaking with Nick Cannon on Nick Cannon Mornings” of Power 106, Doja said that the remix “happened very quickly”, but it is the manifesto for years. “This was a conversation for a long time,” she said. “And I said to myself:” This is who I want, this is what I want. I beg you, my God, I beg you, I beg you. “And it happened.”

The idea started originally as a joke, inner with his fans on Instagram Live. “I was finishing every sentence with” featuring Nicki Minaj “. Then I said:” damn you’re beautiful with Nicki Minaj ” [or] “My ass itches with Nicki Minaj”, she said. “But it was so long ago, but then it happened and I got the impression that the protesting or something.”

When asked if she was aware of the verses of Nicki in advance, Doja said she was as surprised as everyone. “This has not been discussed before, so it was a surprise for me too, but she killed it as usual.”

The remix includes a few lines of the controversial, that some fans have taken to Wendy Williams (Nicki denied the diss), but Doja said that this is part of the appeal. “People want to create as a story or as a story or a fantasy-on the words of someone. At any time, if they are large enough and that there is a sort of “competition” apparent to all that happens, then it is just for their entertainment and not so much the truth. “

She added: “she is an artist and it’s about time.”

The “Say So” original ” is currently no. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, but should see a boost next week thanks to the remix of Nicki. Doja has recently interpreted its tube of Hot Pink in the framework of the sessions LIFT Live of Vevo.