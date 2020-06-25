Doja Cat: title “Unisex Freestyle” is available – Actu Doja Cat

At only 24 years of age, Doja Cat moves the world. In a few months, the rapper in the us has managed to get a place in this environment. And, thanks to its titles have become must-sees like “Say So”, which proved a massive hit on social networks, or “Boss B*tch”, which is the original soundtrack of the film “Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn”.

This time, again with a title unheard “Unisex Freestyle”. As the name of the piece indicates, the artist has left his inspiration do the work: “All the girls like me, and their mans. Unisex, unisex. I’m for all the ladies and gentleman. I ‘m unisex, unisex”.