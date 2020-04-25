‘Dolittle’ Robert Downey Jr. will be released tomorrow on the digital

The last film Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle will come out on Digital tomorrow, the 24th of march.

Dolittle Robert Downey Jr. is a film that may be best known for his drama behind the scenes than anything else. The release date of the film has been delayed several times, has undergone numerous rewrites and revisions to the following screening tests are poor and would have been a nightmare to work on. The end result, unfortunately, was not conducted as well as some would have hoped.

Curiously, this is not the first film featuring the doctor Dolittle to suffer such a fate. The first adaptation of the property, the 1967 film, Doctor Dolittle has undergone a series well-known of production problems which have resulted in an increase of the budget to three times its original amount. This has ultimately contributed to the film at the box office and receiving mixed reviews to negative reviews from the critics. At the time, the movie has killed the merchandising related to the film and is cited as one of the films which have put an end to the theatrical releases of style roadshow. Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr., has also suffered a similar fate.

Dolittle was not the film free Robert Downey Jr. in the star after completing his career of Iron Man in Avengers: the End of the game. In the course of its theatrical release, the film was not worth that $ 227 million on a budget of $ 175 million. The film was not well received by critics and holds a approval note of 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. Universal, however, continues to push the film’s release to the home, which has been published earlier than most people thought likely.

On the official Twitter account of Dolittle, it was announced that the film would be digitally available on march 24:

Imagine @RobertDowneyJr be your teacher! Own #DolittleMovie on Digital 3/24 and Blu-ray 4/7: https://t.co/Y3QS0TYNm8 pic.twitter.com/2qAeQCg90f

– Dolittle (@DolittleMovie) march 20, 2020

What have you all thought of Dolittle Robert Downey Jr.? Was it as bad as the reviews had said? Is it worth watching on digital? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Dolittle Robert Downey Jr. will be available on march 24, digital and on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and on demand April 7.

