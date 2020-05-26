Dolittle : The first trailer with Robert Downey, Jr is there

Robert Downey Jr is back on the big screen as Dr. Dolittle, the man who could talk to the animals. Universal Studio has unveiled the first trailer for the film.

After you have produced Alice in wonderland in 2010, and then Maleficent in 2014 and its sequel in 2019, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing a new fantasy film in a world full of mystical animals : The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, directed by Stephen Gaghan. As a result a first poster that is disclosed on the 12th of October last, Universal Studio broadcasts the first trailer of Dolittle and presents us with a wonderful adventure alongside Robert Downey, Jr.



The actor iconic interpreting Sherlock Holmes and Iron Man will interpret this-time, the famous character of literature, doctor Dolittle, who can talk to animals. The book, published in 1920, written and illustrated by the English author Hugh Lofting has already inspired the cinema in 1998 in a first film, directed by Betty Thomas and, subsequently, a series of four other films Doctor Dolittle, whose primary role was worn by Eddy Murphy. The film by Stephen Gaghan, planned to the cinema early 2020 tells the story of the novel existing. This comedy fantasy tells the story of John Dolittle, a widower, famous doctor and veterinarian of the England of Queen Victoria, and with the only company of its exotic animals. When the Queen falls ill, John, reluctant, goes to an island to search for an antidote. Dr. Dolittle is joined in his perilous journey by a young apprentice and then a troop of animals : a gorilla, anxious, a duck stubborn, a pair of ostrich, a polar bear and a parrot who is his most loyal advisor. It is in a colorful world and looks like a fairy tale as the story unfolds. The Doctor will be confronted with former rivals, such as Barry the tiger and other creatures.

The film rounds out its cast with Jessie Buckley (Queen Victoria), Antonio Banderas (Rassouli), Michael Sheen (Mudfly), Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley. The French actress Marion Cotillard also lends his voice to the vixen named Tutu. The voyage of Dr. Dolittle is expected in cinemas on February 5, 2020 in France.