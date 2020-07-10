Dolly Parton, Lil sin X and many others will be held at the first GLAAD Media Awards virtual





The GLAAD Media Awards have announced this Thursday that it will hold its first gala virtual the 30 of July, with a number of major celebrities like Dolly Parton, Lil sin X, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and many others.

GLAAD is a media organization for the defense of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ), which was scheduled to hold its 31 annual awards in New York on the 19th of march, and a show in Los Angeles on April 16.

The organization has had to cancel because of the global pandemic.

Comedians Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere will host the guests with the famous Cara Delevingne, Rachel Maddow, the cast of “Pose” and many others.