Dolphin Reef: a banality…

Editor’s NOTE: Until further notice, the chronic on The big screen will offer two movies per week that can be seen on the platforms of streaming (like Netflix).

The genre of the film wildlife documentary renews very badly. Not surprising, therefore, that Disney has kept Dolphin Reef in his vault almost two years before launching it on the sly on its platform, streaming…

Echo is a dolphin who lives near a coral reef of an atoll in the south Pacific ocean.

The small mammal is made at the age where he must learn to feed and to defend itself by itself. Because the waters of the atoll are full of sharks and killer whales, and they are far from being safe, even for a dolphin adult…

The problem is that Echo is curious and playful. If it was a human, it looks like he suffers from attention deficit. His mother would be able to instill the lessons needed to ensure its survival before it is too late?

Beautiful

Advances in technology make the documentaries of wildlife are more intimate. It is closer than ever to the animals, and this is the case in Dolphin Reef.

I admit I was very impressed to see how the cameras were able to approach dolphins and other residents of the reef without disturbing them. So much so that I thought that the shots came from drones. The generic I was however proved to be otherwise…

Some of the scenes are beautiful, mainly those featuring the humpback whales and the sharks.

Agreed

Unfortunately, as I indicated above, it has become very difficult to innovate in the domain of wildlife documentary.

Almost all species have been captured in their environment on film, whether by Discovery Channel, National Geographic and BBC, among others. Not to mention that it is the 14th work of the collection DisneyNature. In short, the bonanza has been over-exploited.

Narrated by Natalie Portman, Dolphin Reef tries to go a step further and tells us about the daily Echo under the form of a story.

Without being boring, the film has nothing much exciting. The music (symphony, Disney) makes things a little more interesting, but we learn very few things, and we know from the start that the story goes well will finish.

Want a beautiful underwater adventure? Discover or rediscover the two films of the series Nemo.

In the mood for a documentary maritime education? Go to the section National Geographic Disney+.

Coffee & Kareem: as little subtle as its title

Kareem and Coffee have a special talent to set foot in the flat. – Courtesy

The films featuring a duo of police officers ill-assorted are common at the cinema. 48 Hours, Bad Boys, Lethal Weapon and their sequels have all been a success. We can’t say the same for Coffee & Kareem (Netflix), a work to the limit to be offensive, which is as little inspired as its title.

Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), a young black man at the age of 12, agrees very badly that his single-parent mother frequent Coffee, a white policeman (Ed Helms) of Detroit.

So much so that the boy is ready to pay a drug dealer to kill his new father-in-law (you see as it flies high…).

During his meeting with the criminal in question, Kareem is in spite of himself a witness of the murder of a police officer.

It doesn’t take much for it to become the target of the gang of the drug dealer.

To survive, Kareem has no other choice than to turn to his new father-in-law. Unfortunately for him, Coffee is not the police officer the more competent…

A pretext

Coffee & Kareem is an excuse of a film. Someone somewhere has determined that Terrence Little Gardenhigh was streetwise for his age, and that he could be the star of a comedy.

The result is a film that rests solely on the premise of a very shaky (and somewhat original) of the conflict between Kareem and Coffee.

All of this is extremely predictable. As might be expected from the first minute, the two lads eventually help them to become better and to appreciate.

The story also deals with a boring plot in which police officers are involved in drug trafficking with the French Canadians. Budgetary constraints dictate, there are least a dozen characters in the film, so it is pretty easy to guess who are the cops corrupt…

And when the action scene the most funny of a film involves two cars that are continuing to idle for one minute in a roundabout, you know that you are dealing with a turnip.

Offensive

Still, the worst with Coffee & Kareem, it is the level of his humor.

It can be déridant at the beginning to hear a child using profanity, but the 300th time, the gag has long since lost its flavour.

The insults that are exchanged Coffee and Kareem are more homophobic and racist, which has nothing to do with fun.

The artisans in the film will surely saying that their work is intended as satire. I say to them that to be satirical, a film must first be funny and subtle.