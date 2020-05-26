Dominion will not be the last episode of the saga

Until then, the subject had not necessarily been addressed. While we wait anxiously for the release of Jurassic World : the Dominion, the discussions mainly take place around parallel projects. A series live, or even a mini-prequel has been mentioned. But what will happen on the side of the cinema ? And well we are starting to have a real insight into what is happening.

Jurassic World, an expanded universe without end ?

As we know, the previous film, Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom ended with a kind of promise open, the changes brought about to upset the balance of the planet. If this should occupy a central role in the story of the third film, the end is still only a distant prospect. This is what was explained to Frank Marshall in an interview with Collider. It details as well as Jurassic World : Dominion is not absolutely not thought of as being the conclusion of the franchise, but ” the beginning of a new era “.

The dinosaurs are now on firm ground, among us, and they will be for some time I hope.

We already know that for this third film, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will resume their roles alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. A sort of return to the origins of the franchise of the dinosaurs. But now only remains to know which of these actors will in the long term. We already know that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard had a contract for three films and that it will be so to an end with Jurassic World : Dominion. In the event of non-renewal, you will have the assurance that the story will take a very different direction.

And for those who would be interested on the result of the studios wanting to continue to exploit the fad Jurassic World, just go see the financial side. The two films released in recent years have reported a total of more than $ 3 billion at the box office.