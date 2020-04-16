Don Cheadle tells the story of how he has accepted the role of War Machine

The actor Don Cheadle tells us in what conditions it has accepted the role of War Machine for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). A decision that he had to take very quickly or lose this opportunity.

In 2008, the MCU began with the first Iron Man. The film of Jon Favreau included of course Tony Stark in the guise of Robert Downey Jr but also James Rhodes, his best friend. Also present in the comics, the character is destined to become War Machine. At the time of the first film, the lieutenant is camped by Terrence Howard. So far, the actor has refused to engage in a contract to be endless with Marvel, therefore, it has been replaced by Don Cheadle as Iron Man 2. Find out how Don Cheadle has taken the decision to accept this offer.

No time to think

Avengers : Endgame brand the seventh appearance of Don Cheadle in the shoes of James Rhodes. After the juggernaut of the brothers Russo, difficult to know what involvement will the character in the future of the MCU. In a recent interview with The AV Clubthe actor has shared the way in which he accepted the role :

I was at the birthday party of my child and I have received a call from my agent. He said to me : “Hey, I was in a relationship with the guys from Marvel. They want to talk to you, they want to offer you a role. I don’t think it was Kevin Feige on the phone. I don’t know who it was. But, they said, ” Here’s the role. We want you to do this. It is a contract for six movies “. I was shocked, ” What ?! Oh, uh, okay… “. I was trying to do the calculation in my head at the same time. I had for 11 or 12 years old. I told him that I wasn’t sure. My agent then told me : “well, we need to decide quickly, because if they are not say yes in time, they will move on to the next person. “

A difficult decision to make in so little time. In any case, if Don Cheadle had been signed for six films, and that it is in seven appearances, it surely means that the actor has renewed his contract. Remains to be seen for how long. Don Cheadle continues his interview by telling how he thought, in so little time. He said that he returned to the feast of his child, that he talked to his wife who encouraged him to accept.

Today, Don Cheadle is a regular member of the MCU. He wore the armor of War Machine when Iron Man 2with time, an appearance in the Iron Patriot in Iron Man 3. Hard to know what will be built in the character in the future, or even if Marvel Studios still has need of him. May be will he make an appearance in a series in Marvel as Falcon & The Winter Soldieror perhaps will there be in the future, in a new team of Avengers.