Don Cheadle tells the story of how he has accepted the role of War Machine

The actor Don Cheadle tells us in what conditions it has accepted the role of War Machine for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). A decision that he had to take very quickly or lose this opportunity.
In 2008, the MCU began with the first Iron Man. The film of Jon Favreau included of course Tony Stark in the guise of Robert Downey Jr but also James Rhodes, his best friend. Also present in the comics, the character is destined to become War Machine. At the time of the first film, the lieutenant is camped by Terrence Howard. So far, the actor has refused to engage in a contract to be endless with Marvel, therefore, it has been replaced by Don Cheadle as Iron Man 2. Find out how Don Cheadle has taken the decision to accept this offer.
No time to think
Avengers : Endgame brand the seventh appearance of Don Cheadle in the shoes of James Rhodes. After the juggernaut of the brothers Russo, difficult to know what involvement will the character in the future of the MCU. In a recent interview with The AV Clubthe actor has shared the way in which he accepted the role :
I was at the birthday party of my child and I have received a call from my agent. He said to me : “Hey, I was in a relationship with the guys from Marvel. They want to talk to you, they want to offer you a role. I don’t think it was Kevin Feige on the phone. I don’t know who it was. But, they said, ” Here’s the role. We want you to do this. It is a contract for six movies “. I was shocked, ” What ?! Oh, uh, okay… “. I was trying to do the calculation in my head at the same time. I had for 11 or 12 years old. I told him that I wasn’t sure. My agent then told me : “well, we need to decide quickly, because if they are not say yes in time, they will move on to the next person. “
A difficult decision to make in so little time. In any case, if Don Cheadle had been signed for six films, and that it is in seven appearances, it surely means that the actor has renewed his contract. Remains to be seen for how long. Don Cheadle continues his interview by telling how he thought, in so little time. He said that he returned to the feast of his child, that he talked to his wife who encouraged him to accept.
Today, Don Cheadle is a regular member of the MCU. He wore the armor of War Machine when Iron Man 2with time, an appearance in the Iron Patriot in Iron Man 3. Hard to know what will be built in the character in the future, or even if Marvel Studios still has need of him. May be will he make an appearance in a series in Marvel as Falcon & The Winter Soldieror perhaps will there be in the future, in a new team of Avengers.
//Revision 21-06-2019
//Add appnexus on outread and inread
//Revision 13-06-2019
// Replace Richaudience skin for normal sizes
// Change pubmatic ad slot names
// Revision 11-06-2019
// Install Improve Digital
// Revision 05-06-2019
// Disable Adform
// Disable PulsePoint
// Revision 14-05-2019
// - disabled disabled 300x100 and 320x100 ad slot size
// - replaced all bidders with size 300x100 and 320x100 to 300x250 on skin
// Revision 23-04-2019
// Added bidders to inread adunit as well
// Bidders Added
// Adform (all adslots)
// PulsePoint (all adslots)
// spotX (inread only)
// Adyoulike (inread / infeed / outread) (Limited to 300x250 placements)
// Quantum (Inread / outread / infeed )
// Richaudience (all adslots)
// Triplelift (inread , Infeed only)
// waiting to be added :
// Improve Digital (all adslots)
// Openx
//----------------
// publisher IDS
//pubmatic
// 1362689 cineserie_970x250
// 1362693 cineserie_300x600
// 1362694 cineserie_300x250
//----------------
//appnexus
// 13395972 cineserie_300x250_MOB
// 13395971 cineserie_300x600_MOB
// 13395903 cineserie_970x250_DES
// 13395905 cineserie_300x600_DES
// 13395906 cineserie_300x250_DES
//----------------
// IX
// CINESERIE.COM_MWeb (mobile)
// Site ID : 268143
// CINESERIE.COM (desktop)
// Site ID : 263981
//----------------
// Rubicon HB :
// CINESERIE.COM_MWeb (mobile)
// Site ID : 161220
// Zone id : 773068
// CINESERIE.COM (desktop)
// Site ID : 161218
// Zone ID : 773060
//----------------
// ASQRubicon :
// Mobile
// accountId: 17260 -> 9585
// siteId: 161220 -> 311340
// zoneId: 773068 -> 1580560
// Desktop
// accountId: 17260 -> 9585
// Site ID: 161218 -> 311340
// Zone ID: 773060 -> 1580552 for [300x250 AND 300x600]
// Zone ID: 773060 -> 1580556 for Others
//----------------
//Appnexus max (asqMax_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474734
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474729 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474725 for other sizes
//----------------
//Appnexus classic (asqClassic_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474731
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474716 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474727 for other sizes
//----------------
//Appnexus brand (asqBrand_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474732
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474718 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474728 for other sizes
//----------------
//EMX
// div-skin 70925
// div-sidebar 70926
// div-footer 70927
// div-inread 70928
// div-outread 70929
// div-midle 70930
//
//Mobile: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 100]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: 'dc1fa5e21db2b42150ace87777a81a84' //Size 300x250 ATF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes:[[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
//CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145, //inread only
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395904' //970x250 970x90
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //970x250 970x90 728x90
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 600]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803592" //300x600
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x600'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 600]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593980', //300x600
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395905' //300x600
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145,
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//CINESERIE_HEADER (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250],
[728, 90],
[970, 90],
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
//CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[1, 1]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
/* SET ADUNITS */
if (isMobile) {
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL
);
} else {
// Desktop Not Homepage adUnits
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL
);
}
window.ebam_configs = {"no_ebam_key":"3Rs9AWjdrFm2rzgR","no_ebam_query_var":"false","bpiframe_script":"https://plx.cineserie.com/assets/public/js/bpiframe.js","device_width":"680","slots_array":{"div-custom":{"div_id":"div-custom","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_CUSTOM","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-header":{"div_id":"div-header","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-inread":{"div_id":"div-inread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-interstitial":{"div_id":"div-interstitial","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-outread":{"div_id":"div-outread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-sidebar":{"div_id":"div-sidebar","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-skin":{"div_id":"div-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[320,100],[300,100]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-middle":{"div_id":"div-middle","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-infeed":{"div_id":"div-infeed","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-movie-skin":{"div_id":"div-movie-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN-2","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-footer":{"div_id":"div-footer","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"}},"use_lazy_load":true,"time_for_refresh_desktop":"50","time_for_refresh_mobile":"50","refresh_empty_ads":"10","load_ad_before_vp_desktop":"1","load_ad_before_vp_mobile":"1","throttle_time":500,"load_ad_before_px":300,"use_analytics":true,"use_prebid":true,"prebid_timeout":"2000","cmp_timeout":"8000","bidder_timeout":"2000","buffer_timeout":"400","max_requests":"6","disable_ajax_timeout":false,"prebid_script":"https://www.cineserie.com/wp-content/plugins/eb_ad-manager/prebid/prebid3.4.0_1.js","no_float_before_el":"","adslots":{"after_n_p_desktop":{"print_name":"after_n_p_desktop","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"10","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","text_arround":"true","float_alternated":"true"},"after_n_p_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_p_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"3","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts":{"print_name":"after_n_posts","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":"body:not(.home) .cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list"},"skin":{"print_name":"skin","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","print_ad_selector":".category #main-content, .archive #main-content, .single-post #main-content, .page #main-content, .single-eb_movie #main-content .content-mid .content, .single-eb_person #main-content .content-mid, .single-eb_serie #main-content .content-mid .content","on_desktop":"true","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_posts_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":".cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list","on_mobile":"true"},"skin_desktop":{"print_name":"skin_desktop","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","on_desktop":"true","print_ad_selector":".page_type_series_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_person_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_season_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_birthday_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_user_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2"},"skin_mobile":{"print_name":"skin_mobile","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"0","on_mobile":"true","print_ad_selector":"#content"},"before_titles_movie_mobile":{"print_name":"before_titles_movie_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-sidebar","print_ad_margin":"15px 0","print_ad_selector":".page_type_movie_page #latest_news_block_wrapper","on_mobile":"true"}},"use_targeting":true,"targeting_array":{"logged":false,"url":""/news/cinema/don-cheadle-raconte-comment-il-a-accepte-le-role-de-war-machine-3372526/"","tags":"'Marvel'","post_id":"3372526","post_type":"post","video":"no","page_type":"single","homepage":"no","allow_adx":"yes"},"on_infinite_scroll":".lg-outer","prebid_bidderSettings":"","clean_ads_on_scroll":true,"page_type":"single","debug_mode":false};
if (typeof ebamInit !== "undefined") ebamInit();
console.log("Container: content_center_top_1 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_breadcrumb_navigation_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_facebook_media_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_title_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_multimedia_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_social_media_buttons_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_text_component', []);
load_container("#content_main_left_block_6", "/v2/news_page_under_the_fold_component/news_page_post_id/3372526?ct=content_main_left_block_6", "");
load_container("#sidebar_block_1", "/v2/news_page_sidebar_component/news_page_post_id/3372526?ct=sidebar_block_1", "");
console.log("Container: sidebar_block_2 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_1", "/v2/ad_bottom_component?ct=content_main_bottom_1", "");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_2", "/v2/news_page_floating_see_also_component/news_page_post_id/3372526?ct=content_main_bottom_2", "");
window.jwwidget_search_string="Don Cheadle raconte comment il a accepté le rôle de War Machine";
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page', []);
};setTimeout(initializer, 2000); if ((typeof(ga) !== "undefined")) { ga('send', 'pageview'); }