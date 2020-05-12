Don t Look Up Cast adds Cate Blanchett – / Film

How about a double dose of Blanchett, baby?! Cate Blanchett is busy then it attaches to two new different projects. In the first place Carol star is on the point of joining Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay“S Don’t look for for Netflix. Then: Blanchett also joined the cast of Time of Armageddonthe last film Ad Astra director James Gray.

Don’t look for

Don’t look fora film Netflix by director Adam McKay, is expected to add Cate Blanchett to the cast, by Collider. The film “focuses on two astronomers at intermediate level, who discover that a meteorite will destroy the earth in six months, encouraging them to do a media tour to alert humanity”, and is described by McKay as “a dark satire in the school of Walk the dog, Doctor Strangelove and Network. ”

There is no word on the character of Blanchett in the film, but she will join Jennifer Lawrence, previously announced. The film is supposed to be an ensemble piece, so there are a lot of characters that we don’t know yet.

Time of Armageddon

And there’s still more news of Blanchett! Variety says she will join the cast of Time of Armageddon, a new film by James Gray. The film is based on the own experiences of Gray as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens “. As is the case with Don’t look forthere is no information on the character of Blanchett. But Gray is a great filmmaker, responsible for titles such as The lost city of Z and The immigrant. The perspective that Gray and Blanchett work together is exciting. And all of this indicates a strong increase of the films Blanchett in the near future.

Not only has she recently starred in Eli Roth’s Borderlands film, she also filmed the movie on Guillermo del Toro Nightmare Alleya film that will bring Blanchett with Carol co-star Rooney Mara. Blanchett also appears currently on the FX series Ms. America. This is the world of Cate Blanchett, friends, and we live in him.

