Donald and Melania Trump are “a real couple”… despite the rumors, the couple is facing

For years, we speak a lot about marriage Donald and Melania Trump but rarely as well. Often, people like to imagine a fake couple… The people who hate the president and cannot believe that someone could love, or at worst, say that his wife is a prisoner… The social networks are inventing hashtags, experts are looking for signs of distress, magazines imagine a impending divorce and yet…

This Friday, September 20, a dinner of State was held at the White House and the love between Donald and Melania Trump was obviously indisputable. Sources have revealed to the New York Post as the affection between the two was “authentic, uninhibited, and respectful“. A responsible australian has been further by launching, “It is a real marriagevery affectionate“. During the dinner, Donald Trump, moreover, has not ceased to pay attention to his wife. The president of the United States first wished to congratulate for the perfect organization of this meal.

Then it is in front of the guests that Donald Trump sent flowers to her sweet. “I would like to express my gratitude to the beautiful first lady of the United States for this exquisite evening. Thank you very much. You have worked very hard on it… Great work, sweetheart,” he said before hugging you and whisper pretty words to the ears. These intimate moments are rare in public and it is probably for this reason that the opinion is difficult to believe in the veracity of their marriage. It may be that the attention brought by the press will give a different image of a couple…

