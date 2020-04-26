Donald and Melania Trump give (almost) the kick-off of the Daytona 500

Donald and Melania Trump have given the start on Sunday of the Nascar race the Daytona 500 in Florida. But the competition was delayed a day due to weather conditions.

The president, the First Lady and… “the Beast”. Sunday, Donald and Melania Trump were in Florida, where they (almost) kicked off the race in the Daytona 500, a competition of Nascar, whose departure was eventually delayed by 24 hours due to weather conditions. After 20 rounds (200) the race has been stopped and should resume this Monday at 16 hours (local time), specify “USA Today“.

The us president, campaigning for his re-election, was facing a public support, some of which showed clearly their support for “Trump 2020”, as it is with posters, panels, or… bedazzled jean jackets custom. Mocking accusations of use of the means the president for his own campaign, Donald Trump has done a lap of the circuit aboard “The Beast”, the presidential limousine and Air Force One flew over the circuit. The american president gave a speech alongside his wife, aimed directly at his conservative electoral base fond of these endurance races : “The Daytona 500 is a demonstration of incredible engines vrombissants, of high spirits of the United States, power and speed. But the fans of Nascar never forget that, no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country.”

“There is no more exciting to be among you at the heart of the motor racing world to the 62nd Daytona 500, so exciting. To all the pilots, technicians and mechanics are present here, good luck and may the best team wins. God bless you, God bless our army, God bless our veterans and God bless America. Make a good race!”, said the billionaire. In 2004, also campaign for his re-election, George W. Bush had also given the kick-off of this famous race, the first of the Nascar season.