Donald and Melania Trump plant a tree for earth Day

To celebrate earth Day, Donald and Melania Trump have planted a tree at the White House.

An event short moment of respite in a full pandemic. While the Covid-19 has done more than 45 000 deaths in the United States, Donald Trump held to celebrate the 50th Day of the earth, to the White House. Accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, for whom this was the first official release since the month of march, the billionaire placed the earth at the foot of a tree freshly planted in the gardens of the presidential residence. The vice-chairman Mike Pence and his wife Karen have done the same. “It is something I love to do : plant trees. I’ve always loved it,” assured the New Yorkers by birth. “This tree will grow, it will be great and beautiful, and the future generations will look at him and say : “I wonder who planted this tree?””

Donald Trump took the opportunity to announce the reopening of the national parks, closed in the framework of the containment, as advocated by the health authorities to contain the spread of the new coronavirus : “On this special occasion, we renew our strong commitment to the preservation of the wonders of god’s creation, one of the ways we are supporting this tradition is the protection of our priceless national parks and our public lands. Following the recommendations of my administration to reopen at new America, we will begin to re-open our national parks and our public lands so that the american people benefit from it.”

Always in favour of a re-opening of shops in order to stem the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the us president called the governors, to whom the decision rests in each State, to take action.