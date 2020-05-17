Donald and Melania Trump ye-ye singers who in a full stadium : new humiliation for the presidential couple

Donald Trump strongly criticized by Robert de Niro, recently, never expected surely not to such an acceptance on the part of the spectators of the National Parks of Washington, who attended the fifth meeting of the World Series of baseball, between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. Upon his arrival to the presidential stand, this Sunday, October 27, in the company of his wife Melania, the president of the United States was simply booed by the crowd.

Yet in the morning, Donald Trump had announced triumphantly the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Daech. “He died like a dog, like a coward,” had launched the u.s. president on television, telling you with force to details the american intervention in north-western Syria. But this announcement has not been enough to calm the anger of some of his compatriots. The same evening, when his image appeared on the screen of the National Parks of Washington, spectators began to boo.

“Keep it !”

The hooting stopped, momentarily, when the screen began to broadcast images of soldiers also present at the match. But the crowd then chanted “Lock him up !” (“Keep it !”) against the president, as recounted in the magazine People. A slogan once used by Donald Trump in the campaign vis-à-vis its rival, then Hillary Clinton, and returns today against him. At the time, entangled in a case of e-mails that are not protected, the former secretary of State was often characterized as a crook by his opponent, who called that it was thrown in prison.

Today, the president is now the subject of an impeachment process. The democrats of the House of Representatives led by Nancy Pelosi accused him of having put pressure on the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenski, to open an investigation against Joe Biden and his son. Former us vice-president Joe Biden was the democratic candidate in the best position to confront at the time of the next presidential elections of November 2020. Donald Trump is accused of having solicited the interference of a foreign country in the future presidential campaign.

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

Photo credits : Benic, Patrick/UPI/ABACA