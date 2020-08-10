Donald Drake|Obituaries|hngnews.com

Donald Leland Drake, “Duck,” 86, of Milton, died quietly Friday, March 13, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville, after fighting mental deterioration. Don was born upon April 22, 1933, (sharing his birthdate with his sibling Janet on April 22, 1937, a 4-year distinction) in Edgerton, Wisconsin, to the late Arthur and also Gladys (Hulett) Drake. After finishing from Milton Union Secondary School in 1951, Don offered his nation in the UNITED STATE Navy throughout the Oriental Battle. On June 9, 1952, in Secret West, Florida. Posted on the USS Midway ship up until1956 Don after that wed Loretta (June) Zaborek December 23, 1953, at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church. June was the love of his life and also they were wed for 56 years up until June passed Dec. 9, 2010.

They resided in Secret West, for 4 years while Don offered in the UNITED STATE Navy, after that got respectable discharge. They relocated to San Andros Island, Bahamas, and also lived there 2 years while Don developed watercrafts. They went back to Wisconsin to increase their household. Don was an independent home builder and also had a rental organisation. (He liked to share his abilities by taking care of or constructing something for individuals.) Throughout the years, Don won several honors in the Builders Organization and also Ceremony of Houses, and also joined several neighborhood tasks by contributing his time or structure abilities and also products. Don was a honored participant of the VFW, American Myriad Blog Post 0103, Moose and also Elks lodges and also has a block and also bench in Milton’s Veterans Park. Don belonged to Milton United Methodist Church.

Later on in life, Don and also June ended up being snowbirds, wintering in Punta Gorda, Florida, as they both liked the sea and also cozy climate.

If you were fortunate to recognize Don, he was a caring individual that had a contagious laugh, and also when asked what his name was, he ‘d respond “Donald Duck” with a huge smile and also laugh! He liked to take a trip (taking a trip with June was constantly an experience for him). He additionally liked to shop at Menards and also Agrace Second hand shop, giving away things to The Meeting place, making contributions to the Milton Food Kitchen, outdoor camping, clipping news article out for individuals, Packers video games, boating, angling, a great event, air duct tape, and also making use of the caulking weapon. Above all, he liked to hang around with friends and family and also valued all individuals that remained in his life and also valued everybody. His fantastic funny bone and also his love of life will certainly be considerably missed out on.

Don is endured by 2 little girls: Gail (Jerry) Berg of Milton and also Deanna (Mike) Liotta of Appleton, Wisconsin; one kid: Mark (Kristi) Drake of Milton; 8 grandchildren: Josh (Lynn) Glowacki of Ft Atkinson, Melissa Phase of Janesville, Aaron (Liz) Glowacki of Janesville, Jamie Glowacki of Monroe, Nick Glowacki of Janesville, Erika (Brian) Kaiser of Milton, Kara (Scott) Rooney of Janesville, Anthony Liotta of Appleton; 9 great-grandchildren: Kaden Rooney, Hailey Phase, Kaitlyn Phase, Kody Kaiser, Evan Glowacki, Aiden Glowacki, Karlee Glowacki, Elliott Glowacki, Savannah Glowacki; one sibling: Janet (Chuck) Memorizing; brother-in-law Jim Zaborek, sister-in-law Ruth Zaborek; and also several various other relatives, nieces, nephews, and also good friends consisting of an extremely unique close friend, Gail Slepekis.

He is come before in fatality by his moms and dads; better half, June (Zaborek) Drake; child Susan (Drake) Glowacki; one sibling, Gordon Drake (handed down March 13,, 2016, a 4-year distinction); in-laws: Adam (Hazel) Zaborek, Donald (Gloria) Zaborek, Richard Zaborek, Swanny Zaborek, Maureen Drake; 2 nieces: Teresa Spors; Allyson Zaborek and also several various other relatives, nieces, various other family members and also several friends.

An unique thanks to Agrace Hospice in Janesville for offering Don such impressive love and also treatment. It was significantly valued. Likewise, thanks to SSM Wellness in your home registered nurses, SSM Wellness Dean facility in Edgerton Dr. Betts and also personnel, Oak Park Area Memory Treatment personnel, and also VA Clinics Janesville-Madison for your remarkable treatment and also empathy.

Don will certainly be considerably missed out on… Fly high Our Duckling… Love You … …

Visitation will certainly be hung on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to noontime at Albrecht Funeral service Houses & & Cremation Providers, Milton. Interment will certainly comply with at Milton Burial ground with army ceremonies. After the funeral, there will certainly be a time to commemorate Don’s life at the exterior structure at Thresherman’s Park. With the ability constraints in position for the visitation, the household and also funeral chapel personnel value the understanding of the neighborhood in these relates to, and also say thanks to individuals present for paying their aspects in a prompt style in order to suit everybody present. Face masks are called for.

This obituary is being reprinted to consist of event of life info, which at first had actually not been consisted of as a result of COVID-19 constraints.