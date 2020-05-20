Donald, Melania, Ivanka, Barron… The best of the Trump in pictures

They arrived at Buckingham Palace “, crammed in a bus, on a beautiful day in the month of June. At least that is the story of Tiffany Trump to Doug Wead, author of Inside The White House: The Real Story of his Presidency (2019), about the journey of his brothers and sisters, who attended a banquet held by the queen of England. Thus began an epic day, during which Melania Trump refused to outline any reverence, Ivanka Trump and played the ladies in white behind the curtains of Buckingham, and Donald Trump somnola during the speech of the queen of England.

In the video, the moment of complicity between Brigitte Macron and Donald Trump at the g-7 meeting in Biarritz

Twists and turns galore

But this encounter of the third type between the Trump and the Windsor will be followed by many other twists and turns. The image of the pressed kiss Brigitte Macron on the cheek of the u.s. president during the g-7 meeting in Biarritz ; to the reappearance of Barron Trump, 13 years old, in the stands of a football game ; the scary Halloween, the presidential couple at the White House ; or even a snapshot on which Donald Trump Jr. plays the snake-charmers. Let’s hope that the “first” american family will redouble its inventiveness to distract his followers by 2020.