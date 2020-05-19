Donald Trump and Lady Gaga threatened by hackers

Hackers are singing the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks and ask for $ 42 million. Legal documents about Lady Gaga have already been leaked and the hackers now threaten the us president. The ultimatum will end on the 21st of may next.

42 million dollars is the sum that asks a group of hackers at the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks (GSMS). The firm, which works for Elton John, Madonna and Lady Gagawas hacked through a software ransom installed on its computers. After you have ordered the firm to pay a ransom of 21 million dollars on Thursday, may 7, the pirates were found to have 2.4 GB of files “containing legal documents of Lady Gaga, the majority of which were contracts for concerts, merchandising and tv appearances” explains ZDNet. No response from the firm, the hackers have doubled the amount of this ransom, which now amounts to $ 42 million. To obtain gain of cause with the cabinet, the hackers have also arrested the president of the United States, Donald Trump, by threatening to reveal information incriminating. “There is a race and we found a ton of dirty laundry to time. Mr. Trump, if you want to be president, give a blow of the stick to the guy, otherwise you may forget your ambition for always”. Information quickly refuted by the firm that ensures not working with the current u.s. President.

Interviewed by CNN, GSMS and says he does not want to pay the ransom. “The experts and the FBI have informed us that negotiate and pay a ransom was a serious violation of federal laws. Even when huge sums are paid, criminals often leave the leak data”. Saturday, 169 e-mails were sent and included information on Donald Trump. The media, who have had the opportunity to review these and explain that they only mention that briefly the activities of the american president. To find out what information is held by the hackers, it will not take a very long time. The ultimatum will end on Thursday 21 may.