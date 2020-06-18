Donald Trump and the revelations of a book explosive

Written by the former advisor to John Bolton, the book details a series of scenes that reveal the deference of the president to the dictators and their obsession for his re-election, until a call to China.

The White House has done everything possible to prevent the publication of the Room Where it Happened : A Memoir of the White House” (“The room where it happened : Memories of the White House”). This book, signed John Bolton, the former national security adviser to the president, Donald Trump, may contain confidential information, according to the ministry of Justice, which attempts to block the publication. The book, the output of which is scheduled for June 23, however, has been carefully examined by the White House, according to the lawyer of its author, until the administration of Triumph changes his mind and attempts to dismiss this testimony.

The book of John Bolton is not the first to raise the veil on the practices of Donald Trump and his entourage. Journalists such as Michael Wolff (“The Fire and the Fury”), Bob Woodward (“Fear”) or Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker (“Very Stable Genius”) have already revealed a lot of information that is shocking in the operation of the power trumpien. Never, however, a figure of the importance of Bolton had delivered a story so complete. And if, according to a literary criticism of the “New York Times“, “The Room” Where it Happened” “it has been written with very little attention to the style or the narrative form” by an author “bloated self-important”, the revelations that he has enough shake to the depth of a power that is already exhausted by a pandemic and a wave of protests against racism. Here, on the basis of the elements published by the “Washington Post“and the “New York Times“we have not received copies of the book, what you need to remember.

Donald Trump has requested assistance from China for his re-election. This is the information that we made the press this morning (Thursday). According to John Bolton, Donald Trump, had a bilateral meeting during the G20 summit in June 2019 to Japan to ask the president of china, Xi Jinping to help him be re-elected. While Xi complained of the many criticisms levelled at China by the u.s. policy -both democrats and republicans have adopted in recent years poses more offensive-Donald Trump has swept through the subject taking the point of view of the hostility to China, referring only to democrats. According to Bolton, “he then, incredibly, he moved the conversation to talk about the u.s. presidential election to come, alluding to the economic capacity of China, despite the campaigns to come, asking for Xi to ensure your victory.” “He stressed the importance of farmers, and the purchase by China of large amounts of soy and wheat, on the outcome of the elections. I would have liked to write the exact words of Triumph, but the process of pre-publication of the decision of the government, otherwise”, adds the author. This revelation is shocking, but in line with the attitude of the billionaire in recent years. In 2019, while the revelations to accumulate in the request for the Win to the Ukraine to investigate his rival, democrat Joe Biden, Trump had publicly asked China to open an investigation on the former vice-president.

Trump encourages the construction of concentration camps in China. At the same meeting, the president of the united States has approved the internment in concentration camps of the Uighurs, a muslim minority, according to the narrative of John Bolton. “According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi could continue the construction of the camps, that was in the eyes of Trump exactly what he had to do.” According to estimates of organisations for the defence of Human rights, of up to a million Uyghurs are thus imprisoned by the chinese authorities, a figure that defied Beijing. This revelation comes at a time when Donald Trump has signed on Wednesday a law passed by Congress to punish chinese officials for the source of the policy against the Uyghurs.

Bolton confirms that the Triumph has been putting pressure on Ukraine. In his book, the advisor supports the conclusions that have established the procedure of”political judgment” against Donald Trump. Yes, the president has used nearly $ 400 million in aid to Ukraine, to get a study of his democratic opponent. Although “deeply troubled” by this maneuver Trump, John Bolton does not want to testify before the house of representatives last year, while several of the witnesses had cited your name. The Senate, controlled by republicans, I had not considered it useful to listen to, and had acquitted the president. What to do boil one of the researchers of the democrats, Adam Schiff, who tweeted Wednesday that John Bolton has preferred to keep his revelations “a book” and that “you can be an author, but not a patriot”.

Trump ready to intervene in the investigations in order to give pleasure to the Turkey or China. Asked by the president of turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to put an end to an investigation of a Turkish company, Donald Trump, he said he”would take care of everything”, pointing out that the prosecutors in new york, responsible of the research “the people of Obama”, that would soon be replaced. John Bolton also refers to the lifting of sanctions on the chinese telecommunication company ZTE, it was decided by Donald Trump to pander to Xi Jinping.

“Furthermore, to divert the attention of Ivanka”

A letter to defend Saudi Arabia… and divert attention from Ivanka Trump. In November of 2018, Donald Trump has published a letter in which the tone, which is unusual for a president of the united States, full of exclamation points, to defend Saudi Arabia and crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman, accused of the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi. “America first! The world is a very dangerous place!”, proclaimed from the beginning of this strange missive. According to John Bolton, however, the text was not only flying to the rescue of the saudi regime. “Furthermore, to divert the attention of the Ivanka. If I read the statement in person, have priority over the history of Ivanka”, had entrusted Donald Trump. At the time, the daughter of the president was blamed for having used his personal email for government communications, a mistake that the republicans and the family Trump, in particular, have never ceased to blame to a certain… Hillary Clinton.

Bolton’s book, a terrible picture of Trump. The former adviser described the president of”erratic” and “very bad”. Donald Trump had no knowledge of that, for example, that the United Kingdom possessed the atomic weapon (“Oh, you is nuclear energy?”, he responded to a british responsible, in reference to the arsenal of your country in 2018). He asked one of his advisors if Finland was part of Russia. Even the most faithful of the party’s presidential drills on a regular Trump, according to John Bolton. During the meeting between Donald Trump and the dictator of north korea Kim Jong-un, in 2018, the secretary of State, Mike Pompeo did pass a note to John Bolton, on which was written : “does not tell us what a load of shit.” “What would happen if there is a real crisis, such as September 11, with the way that makes the decisions?”, one day he met with the chief of staff, John Kelly, who announced to John Bolton, his arrival on the staff of the presidency : “This is a bad place to work, as you can discover.”