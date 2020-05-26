Donald Trump changes his mind and stops taking chloroquine

Donald Trump has finally decided to abandon its preventive treatment based on chloroquine. The american president announced on 24 may, and took the opportunity to make a small joke about this in an interview.

Coaster total to Donald Trump. A few days ago, the us president surprised everyone by announcing take hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment. “I don’t want to be tested but it requires me to be” explained the real estate tycoon on the 18th of may, providing there have, however, “any symptoms” of the Covid-19. “A lot of positive things have happened due to hydroxychloroquine. It is as I take in this moment and for the past few weeks because I think it is good” he justified.

With Radio ClassicDidier Raoult, a fervent advocate of the treatment, had reacted with a sense of humor regarding the decision of Donald Trump : “It must be a preventive of madness because all those who don’t want to hydroxychloroquine, are become crazy in this country.” By contrast, on the side of Anne Sinclair, the sound of a bell was totally different : “I think Donald Trump is more worried to make his own dosage personal, because as he said ‘I feel it, I have an intuition’, as he said, indeed, for the disinfectant and bleach”, has released the journalist on the set of C to You on the 25th of may.

The WHO has suspended the clinical trials

Finally, Donald Trump has chosen to stop his preventive treatment based hydroxychloroquine. Without revealing the reasons for this decision, the husband of Melania Trump announced on 24 may, in an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting. Proof that chloroquine worked ? “And by the way, I’m still alive. As far as I know, I’m there” has ironisé the most powerful man in the world. Remains to be seen whether this choice was motivated by the World Health Organizationwho has decided on 25 may to suspend “temporarily” clinical trials around the chloroquine.