Donald Trump crosses barely Melania and their son Barron at the White House !

The crisis of the coronavirus him take all his time ? If you can believe for a number of heads of State, it is difficult though to imagine it to Donald Trump. The president of the United States, who test two times the Covid-19, does not cease to be maligned for its handling of the epidemic and its proposals are far-fetched. The latest : the real estate magnate has suggested injections of disinfectant in the lungs, arguing that this product could “put K. O the virus in a minute”. A statement almost immediately refuted by the scientists. A few days earlier, the husband of Melania, with whom he made room to share, created a new scandal by lending his support to protesters who demanded an end to the containment.

But what happens on a daily basis the management of the pandemic ? This is what I wanted to know the New York Times. And as much as to say that Donald Trump does not detract from his reputation, or even falls in its worst through. Thus, it does not prepare its meetings and its daily press conferences and prefers to find his friend most dear : his tv. “When you are done with the brief daily life of the White House – which takes place on all days of the week, and sometimes up to 20 hours – Mr. Trump is watching tv in the private dining room near the office, oval”tell the journalists Katie Rogers and Annie Karni. Of the fat foods, including French fries and soda, often accompanied by the president of the United States.

Above all, Donald Trump seems to neglect his wife and his son Barron, which celebrated its 14 years in full confinement. In effect, it happens that “sometimes” dinner with his family. At the end of the day, the head of State always comes up in his private quarters to find his flat, where he passes from one channel to another to examine its performance on the day. Will he make an effort for his wife’s birthday ? In fact, Melania must celebrate her 50 years on the 26th of April next. That which now invests fully in the fight against the coronavirus will it have the right to a birthday party worthy of the name ? Mystery and gumdrop.

Photo credits : Backgrid USA / Bestimage