Donald Trump : For the birthday of his wife Melania Trump, is nothing new…

By
James Reno
-
0
20


Melania Trump has read the numerous messages, including that of her president husband, to his attention. She responded, also on Twitter, by sending his thoughts to the hundreds of millions of Americans confined because of the pandemic of the virus Covid-19.

This year, my heart is with those who have missed their own birthday parties, their holidays and special occasions with their families, friends and colleagues. I look forward to getting to the day when we can again all be together !“wrote the ex-model.



Related Post:  With less football and no visits celebrated by the coronavirus: so passes Ronaldinho his 40 birthday in the prison of Paraguay

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here