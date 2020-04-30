Donald Trump : For the birthday of his wife Melania Trump, is nothing new…

Melania Trump has read the numerous messages, including that of her president husband, to his attention. She responded, also on Twitter, by sending his thoughts to the hundreds of millions of Americans confined because of the pandemic of the virus Covid-19.

“This year, my heart is with those who have missed their own birthday parties, their holidays and special occasions with their families, friends and colleagues. I look forward to getting to the day when we can again all be together !“wrote the ex-model.