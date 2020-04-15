Donald Trump had Tom Brady on the brain during a meeting on the coronavirus

This has given Trump a chance to talk to her plea for a more widespread use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus and the way in which a legislator of the State democratic party, which had the coronavirus, had recovered and had told him “thank you” And, yes, Tom Brady ” Tom Brady is a friend of mine and a great guy

I just signed a new contract with a large size with a team that is supposed to have a lot of potential in Tampa Bay – I’m sure he has chosen a team with a lot How do you think Tom Brady will do? “Apparently, the reason why Brady came was because Mark Campbell, who played at the end of the wire in Michigan when Brady went down there, was one of the people that Trump had been invited to the White House to talk about his healing of the coronavirus

Trump has repeatedly mentioned Brady about Campbell – “this man was a football player in the NFL for 10 years, a friend of Tom Brady”, this is the way Trump presented it – and made sure to tell Campbell to say, “Tom,” hello, Why the president was talking about the new contract Bra have you signed with the Buccaneers after having spent his entire career with the New England Patriots? Why, he asked Campbell to be disabling the way the season the Bucs could happen with Brady at the helm? Why made sure that people knew that Brady and him were friends? Well, first of all, Trump sees celebrities as people of incredible value His friendships with them – that they be strong or loose – are things to brag about, trinkets to demonstrate to the hoi polloi

Look who I know ! Be impressed!!! Secondly, Trump simply has no filter It has no sense that a meeting with survivors of the coronavirus – while thousands of people continue to die of the virus in America and in the world – is not the time to talk about Brady, his contract or his new team And he did not advise him around with, uh, the courage to tell him

The point: Deafness, tone Trump for the moment, and lack of empathy are not new, But his comments today have reminded us how much he really missed the two characteristics