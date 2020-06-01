Donald Trump : his daughter, Tiffany, graduated in very specific circumstances

Tiffany Trump is a graduate. The second daughter (and fourth child in order of birth), Donald Trump has officially ended and succeeded in his studies as a lawyer at the Georgetown university Law. But, because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the young woman of 26 years has not been able to have great ceremony for the awarding of diplomas. The event has been cancelled and everything is done virtually. Several teachers and students were thus recorded little messages of thanks or congratulations video.

Tiffany Trump has received many messages from his friends and has reposted some in his story Instagram. Her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, has warmly welcomed. “Congratulations, Tiffy ! You have come a long way to get here, and after all the work and sleepless nights, you deserve ample. This is only the beginning, I love you sweetheart and congratulations”, he wrote on the social network. Marla Maples, mother of the apprentice lawyer, and second wife of Donald Trump, has also not missed the opportunity to say how she was proud of it.

But radio silence on the side of the president of the United Statesand also of his half-brothers and half-sisters, who have not addressed publicly congratulations to Tiffany Trump. This reinforces the general impression that it is the “ill-fated” the clan’s Trump, and that she is not the favorite of his father.

In an old interview from 2005, who was then a wealthy business man and media personality, said that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr were trying to oust Tiffany Trump of the will family. Since, it is said that children Trump have come together, but the daughter-father relationship does not yet seem in good shape. Impossible for Tiffany Trump get rid of his image of the “ugly duckling” of the family.

