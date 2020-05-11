Donald Trump : his wife Melania dodge a new time, one of his kisses

Nothing goes to Donald Trump. After flirting with impeachment, the president of the United States is once again ridiculed. Taken a sudden impetus affectionate towards his wife, Melania, he decided to kiss her in public to celebrate his victory. Unfortunately for him, the latter skirting the term kiss again, preferring a chaste peck on the cheek.

Embroiled in an impeachment proceedings launched by his opponents, democrats, Donald Trump almost lose it all. Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of representatives accused him of having wanted to sing Volodymyr Zelensky, the current Ukrainian president. The president of the United States would have sought to obtain information on the son of the former vice-president Joe Biden in exchange for financial assistance and military. But the american president was acquitted on Wednesday 5 February by the Senate. A victory, so that the suspicions of collusion were especially strong. Thursday, 6 February, Donald Trump held a press conference in the East Room of the White House. After thanking his supporters and his family, he rushed to the lips of his wife Melania in order to gratify a kiss. Unfortunately for him, this last was not really consenting.

Not on the mouth

The first lady has, in effect, immediately turned his head so that his husband kisses him on the cheek. This is not the first time that their effusions pose a number of questions. A survey of Vanity Fair had already sown the seed of doubt as to the real motivations of the amazing couple. In addition, the multiple humiliations and other jokes that the current tenant of the White House being subjected to his wife do not cease to wonder about the status of their relationship. Accused in the past of having cheated with an actress of pornographic films, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump did not wish to comment on the possible improper payments paid to the actress so that she remains silent during the campaign of 2016. Kate Bennett, the author of an unauthorized biography of Melania Trump, Free Melania, explained to the Washington Examiner at which point the first lady liked his status and that it does not divorcerait probably never :” If I had to bet, I’d say that it will stay and not divorce. Melania is very focused on religion, more than people realize. I do not believe that they are thinking of divorce as she thinks that is possible. “Hold on, certainly, but for how long ? Response so when the next presidential election to be held on 3 November 2020.