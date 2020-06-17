Donald Trump in shame : this book, which can ruin your reputation

The president reported, Donald Trump has always had to respond to all the attacks of his numerous detractors. It remains to be seen if the successor to Barack Obama is going to find something to say in the book sulphurous that your niece is preparing the publication.

Donald Trump is going to be re-elected as the president of the united States in the next presidential elections, scheduled for November 3 ? The head of State, 74-year-oldvery sure of himself, he could feel the wind shift. The last few weeks have not helped to increase his popularity in the polls. It must be said that his handling of the health crisis had already been open to debate. While his homeland was the counter-related deaths in the Covid-19 increase to full speed, the husband of Melania Trump you prefer to work on your swing with confidence. The death of George Floyd, died of suffocation during an arrest muscular in Minneapolis, has finished by setting fire to the gunpowder, and led to numerous demonstrations throughout the country. If these facts constitute a threat to the re-election of Donald Trump in the head of the united States, your niece Mary has decided to add a layer.

A powerful book

Donald Trump may be the brother of her father, Mary Trump does not endorse the acts and deeds of his uncle. This is the reason why the author has chosen to posted on August 11, next Too much and it’s Never Enougha brochure that she promises” heartbreaking and salacious “as indicated in The Daily Beast. The program of this work : in the discussions that the sister of Donald Trump in the person who has remained with the writer,” of intimate thoughts and overwhelming “the president and the truth about the death of his father. The brother of Donald Trump, who died of a heart attack caused by alcoholism that he suffered. A disappearance that the president would, according to Mary de Triomphe, in part, responsible for never be helped” the critical stages of their addiction “. Without a doubt, the launch of this book will make sparks…