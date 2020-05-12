Donald Trump is the laughing stock of the web after this huge fake news about his daughter Ivanka

Once again, Donald Trump are out of control. On the occasion of a speech delivered at the White House, the american president did not hesitate to swinging a huge fake news about his daughter and advisor Ivankain the greatest serenity : “When it started, there are two and a half years, his goal was 500 000 jobs. She has now created 14 million”, he said, the air proud and sporting a wide smile. However, as the stresses The Obs in an article published on Wednesday 13 November, this feat does not hold the road. “The enormity of the figure didn’t embarrass Donald Trump. No discomfort, even if, since his election in 2016, almost three times fewer were created in the United States, 5 million beginning 2019”, write our colleagues before quoting the figures from Oxford Economics : “Nearly 2 million should be added to the year 2019. At best, this will be 7 million jobs.”

For its part, the journalist BFMTVCedric Cool, also denounced the misleading nature of this statement, on Twitter : “Donald Trump on his daughter Ivanka : ‘In 2 and a half years, she has created 14 million jobs.’ This would be more than double the jobs created in the USA over the same period… It is mind-boggling (and therefore wrong, of course)”, “he explains. This fake news has triggered a wave of indignation and mockery on the Canvas. “He still manages to surprise us. What a talent !”, “I can’t believe that it is the president of the USA, and that it is in the running for 2020….and that it might come back….”, “An incredible talent”, “And it is applauded…”, “Magical….”we read among the comments.

A shame, for the politician, 73-year-old who has “popularized the expression” ‘fake news’, as recalled by The Express. On social networks, POTUS never misses an opportunity to point a finger at what he considered to be false information. Angry with CNN that he accused on several occasions of dissemination of fake news, he even had “triggered a tidal wave“after the New York Times in July 2018, aboard Air Force One. The reason for this ? The television camera was connected to the string of information. Reassembled as ever, it was claimed Fox Newsmuch more reliable according to him. Ben let’s see…

