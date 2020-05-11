Donald Trump : its very rare confidences about his mother Mary-Anne

This is a Donald Trump full, and emotional, which is delivered in full transparency Friday, 8 may. Usually tight-lipped about his parents, including his mother, Mary-Anne, the us president paid tribute to him on the occasion of mother’s day on Fox & Friends. “I had a great mom. I love my mom and she loved me“began the man of business, recently targeted by Emmanuel Macron, and continue, “which, I must confess, is probably not easy to do, but she was so good with me“.

In full introspection, the head of State has revealed how her mother has helped make him the man he is today. “She approved of everything I did, which is a big problem, and it may be why I’m like this“says the father of Ivanka Trump, in remarks reported by the Daily Mail. “My mother has given me a lot of confidence and she believed in me“, details of the one who, in the past, had already revealed to have inherited “his sense of the show“.

Zuma Press / Bestimage

“My parents miss me”

If he is full of praise to his mother, Donald Trump, who made separate rooms with Melania, do not forget his father, Fred, who died in 1999. “It was a strong guy, but a good man, a very good human being, a very good person. And I have always given them his full trust“note the policy, which says aware of having been “very, very good parents“a “definite advantage in life“according to him. Moved to the evocation of these last, the president concluded, with a troubled, “I miss them“. As a proof that Donald Trump may hide another.

Photo credits : getty