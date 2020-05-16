Donald Trump promulgates proudly an economic program defended by Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump has enacted the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, an economic development program for women across the world. The project is being led by his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

A proud father in the oval Office. On Thursday, Donald Trump has enacted the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-PDG), an economic development program for women across the world led by his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump. This last stood just behind him when he signed the document. On Twitter, she expressed her appreciation of the event, ensuring that its success will “achieve peace, prosperity throughout the world” : “It’s incredibly important because we know that when there are large inequalities of gender, the probability of conflict, armed conflicts, are increasing exponentially”, she said in a video released by Donald Trump and the White House.

Prior to the enactment of this program, Ivanka Trump had made the promotion in the “Wall Street Journal“Wednesday. The purpose of this program, she wrote, is “to coordinate the united states commitment to one of the most under-estimated of the developed world : the talent, the ambition and the genius of women”. In total, 50 million women should receive the support of the W-GDP, for a profit on the global economy of $ 12 billion in 2025, said the daughter of the u.s. president. The u.s. government has already paid 50 million dollars to start. “We urge leaders around the world to join us to work toward a future in which women, in all societies, can reach their maximum potential”, has prompted Ivanka Trump in the text.

A theme dear to Ivanka Trump

The project fits within the chosen field of Ivanka Trump, which has increased the travel to promote the economic empowerment of women. In 2017, it had proposed the establishment of Women Entrepreneurs Fund, a fund managed by the world Bank and intended to help women in entrepreneurship through funding from the G20 countries. She had managed to get a funding of 100 million dollars from saudi Arabia and the united arab Emirates.

With such initiatives, Ivanka Trump develops the theme that she spoke well before the election of his father, including in a book in which she recounted her daily life of business leader and mother. But his silence after many outings sexist of her father, and the fact that it multiplies conservative measures including on societal issues, is worth to him numerous and regular criticism on the part of those who thought that the mother could have been a moderating influence on the president.