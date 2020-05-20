Donald Trump ready to evict her daughter Tiffany of his inheritance because of his children ?

In an interview dating back to 2005, Donald Trump explained that two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr, were doing everything for their sister, Tiffany, be removed from the will of their father.

With a personal fortune estimated at $ 2.1 millionaccording to Forbes in 2019, Donald Trump ranks in the 715ème up of the personalities of the richest in the world. A fortune that the president of the United States should bequeath to his children. Or in any case four of them, as is revealed in a former interview with the husband of Mélania Trump, given in 2005 with the radio host Howard Stern. If Ivanka, Donald Trump Jrand Eric were doing well at that time a part of the will of their father (Barron was not yet born, editor’s note), it seems that his daughter Tiffany was in very poor posture.

In this interview obtained by Newsweek in 2017, it is discovered that two of the children of Donald Trump wanted their sister to be forced out of the legacy of their father. The reporter asked if Donald Jr and Ivanka were trying to “delete” a child willwhat the head of State had responded “Tiffany ?” before acquiescing.

The “ill-fated” family

Difficult to know the reasons which had motivated the two elders of Trump. Ivanka, Donald Jr and Eric are all three from the first marriage their father, with the model of the czechoslovak Ivana Zelníčková. Then finish Tiffany, born of the marriage of Donald Trump with the television presenter Marla Maples. For Barron, the little ones, the youth is the fruit of the love story between the current president of the United States and Mélania Knauss.

Regarded as the “ill-fated” of the family, Tiffany Trump has just completed his studies as a lawyer at the Georgetown university Law. She would always congratulations from his father, with whom relations have never really been good. “Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father are sometimes not talked for months and she spent a lot of time without see”confided a source close to the u.s. president with People in 2018.