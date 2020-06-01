Donald Trump refugee in his bunker of the White House during the protests in Washington

The death of George Floyd has literally erupted in the United States. For several days, demonstrations and riots follow each other up in front of the White House. A situation so tense that Donald Trump has spent a few hours Friday, may 29 in the bunker of the presidential residence…

It all began in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the death of George Floyd, an african-american 46-year-old victim of the brutal police officer Derek Chauvin. The death of too in a country where the black population has already lived through that too many police killings. The city of Minneapolis is inflamed but since the six days of other sources of dissent – Boston, Los Angeles – continued to emerge. The consciences seem to awaken and the slogan Black Lives Matter (The life of the black account, editor’s note) finally seems to find an echo in some consciences. Far to play the card of appeasement, the 45th us president has added oil to the fire : any official word live from the oval Office but tweets avengers, in which he discusses Thugs (rogue, editor’s note) the protesters do, however, require equal rights and justice. Donald Trump has seen land under the windows of the White House protesters drunken anger that forced the Secret Service to a radical choice : to put the chair away.

An hour in the underground of the White House

While the police did fire tear gas to push back the protesters, armed with water bottles and stones, the president has been exfiltré with his wife Melania and their son Barron in the underground bunker of the presidential according to the information disclosed by the New York Times. According to the chain CNN, the passage through the bunker – designed to protect the president from a terrorist attack – would not have lasted a small time but the secret service alarmed by the violence of the events outside of the precincts of the White House would not have wanted to take no risk. Five months of the presidential election, America seems more than ever a nation scarred and divided to which Donald Trump offers no solution nor peace of mind.