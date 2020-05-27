Donald Trump reported it via Twitter : he threatened to close the platform

Donald Trump shows a notch in its sheathe against the media’s treatment of his mandate. The president of the United States have given in to a plea on Twitter on Wednesday 27 may 2020, in which he threatens to “close” the social network including its platform of choice : Twitter !

Donald Trump seems to reduce to ‘shrinking’ the foundations on which it stands. To the extent that its mandate advance, and then the general election, the american approach to grand not, the president of the United States loses up to support the most obvious. He was returned to his place by his own wife Melania Trump about the health crisis. Even Fox News, held for a relay in a regular and rather mélioratif policies of the controversial head of Statesees its journalists begin to rebel against its most absurd proposals. Donald Trump did not like that two of his publications on the platform are called into question yesterday, Tuesday 26 may 2020. Twitter was chosen, in a unique initiative, to provide the context by proposing “check the facts” related to its about with links to verified information. Two of these messages have been reported as “misleading“and that conveys information non-verified.

Donald Trump’s threat of retaliatory regulatory

In a series of tweetsthe next morning, Wednesday, may 27, Donald Trump has responded to what he viewed as an affront on the part of Twitter, threatening to legislate : “The Republicans believe that social media platforms make the voice of conservative and silent. We are going to regulate heavily, or close it before we can see this happen.” It has directly made reference to the election, accusing Twitter of to interfere, in another tweet : “Twitter interferes now with the presidential election of 2020. They say that my statement concerning the vote by correspondence (..) is incorrect based on verification of the facts of the newspapers of misinformation CNN and The Washington Post… Twitter gags completely freedom of expression, and I, as President, will not let him do it !” While the manipulation of information via social media had played a major role in the american election 2016 and the referendum on the Brexit two years later, the battle on this front seems to be re-opened, upstream of the ballot 2020.